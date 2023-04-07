DC Comics & Lazarus Planet Revenge Of The Gods #2 Spoilers & Review: The Power Of Shazam Up For Grabs?!

DC Comics and Lazarus Planet Revenge Of The Gods #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

The Power Of Shazam Up For Grabs?!

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #2

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY, EMA NUELA LUPACCHINO, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)



The gods have leveled up, and Shazam is no match for them! After Wonder Woman’s changing of sides to save her Amazon sisters, Billy must use his quickly fading wisdom of Solomon to formulate a plan to stop his world’s destruction. Little does he know a secret ally awaits him in Olympus…but how will he make it there? Sounds like a job for Wonder Girl!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #2 Spoilers and Review.

Looks like this issue gets the heavy Shazam focus.

While his sister takes care of the magical beasts ravaging Philadelphia, he will try to find out what his causing these magical problems.

Shazam reverts to Billy Batson and is confronted by a spirit of some kind.

She guides him to Washington D.C.

To Yara Flor Wonder Girl.

Before he meets her, on Washington D.C. public transit, he meets the mysterious figure that has been all over this event.

Including the golden god hand he stole?!

Well, Shazam attempts the deal with the mystical threat to public transit and gets an assist from Wonder Girl.

As prophesied, she helps him get to Mount Olympus.

There they confront Hera, the new sovereign of the gods as she killed Zeus.

However, her ally the Wizard Shazam ends the issue by taking the powers he gave Billy Batson back!

The Pulse.

While I am glad to see a series, even a mini-series, featuring Shazam, the point of this limited series seems unclear. I feel like where the Shazam Family and Wonder Women will be at the end will serve more of editorial imperative than a creative one. Nonetheless, decent art and intrigue in the issue. 6 out of 10.