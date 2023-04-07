Marvel Comics & Venom #18 Spoilers & Review: Making Sense Of The Kings In White & Eddie Brock’s Critical Role In The Universe!

Marvel Comics and Venom #18 Spoilers and Review follows.

Making Sense Of The Kings In White and Eddie Brock’s Critical Role In The Universe!

What To Expect.

VENOM #18

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by TBA

TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

“ILLUMINATION” STARTS HERE! As Dylan Brock builds an army, his father and the original Venom, EDDIE BROCK, finds himself more alone than ever before, working through a change unlike any he’s been through ever before! But the real question is: what will Eddie become once he’s on the other side? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Venom #18 Spoilers and Review.

Eddie Brock is struggling with his place in the universe.

He is the King in Black, but he is more and has questions.

He’s most interested in his son Dylan Brock.

Well, he’s on Earth with his Venom symbiote tangling with Norman Osborn as the Gold Goblin not the Green Goblin.

However, Eddie claims to need the Venom symbiote and his son.

The symbiote hand entity asked Eddie how far he would go to be with them.

It’s a straightforward answer that he’d do anything.

To also avoid becoming his future evil self Meridius with no mention of his own Bedlam persona.

The hand explains that there is light magic and dark magic and therefore Kings in Black and Kings in White?!

The Beyonders appear to be the Kings in White?

While Eddie Brock struggles with why he must be the King in Black, the history lesson continues.

Even before time, the previous King in Black raised a ruckus with the Celestials.

Looks like this severed hand is another version of Eddie Brock.

His path in life is complicated then, now and forever.

Eddie Brock struggles with who and he is.

It’s complicated.

However, does Eddie Brock leave the issue as something new with a new persona?

The Pulse.

A lot of talking in this issue with little to no action. It’s a bold yet risky creative decision. However, it does explain the new cosmology of Marvel and how Venom fits into it. I would have hoped for more action, but perhaps next issue. Solid art. 5 out of 10.