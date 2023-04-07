Marvel Comics & Venom #18 Spoilers & Review: Making Sense Of The Kings In White & Eddie Brock’s Critical Role In The Universe!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Venom #18 Spoilers and Review follows.

Venom-face-logo

Making Sense Of The Kings In White and Eddie Brock’s Critical Role In The Universe!

What To Expect.

Venom #18 spoilers 0-1 Bryan Hitch

VENOM #18
AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Variant Cover by TBA
TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
TIMELESS LIZARD VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
“ILLUMINATION” STARTS HERE!

As Dylan Brock builds an army, his father and the original Venom, EDDIE BROCK, finds himself more alone than ever before, working through a change unlike any he’s been through ever before! But the real question is: what will Eddie become once he’s on the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Venom #18 spoilers 0-4 Paco Medina Venom #18 spoilers 0-5 Skottie Young Venom #18 spoilers 0-2 Alex Ross Timeless Lizard Venom #18 spoilers 0-3 Alex Ross Timeless Lizard sketch black & white

Venom #18 Spoilers and Review.

Eddie Brock is struggling with his place in the universe.

Venom #18 spoilers 1

He is the King in Black, but he is more and has questions.

Venom #18 spoilers 2

He’s most interested in his son Dylan Brock.

Venom #18 spoilers 3

Well, he’s on Earth with his Venom symbiote tangling with Norman Osborn as the Gold Goblin not the Green Goblin.

Venom #18 spoilers 4

However, Eddie claims to need the Venom symbiote and his son.

Venom #18 spoilers 5

The symbiote hand entity asked Eddie how far he would go to be with them.

Venom #18 spoilers 6

It’s a straightforward answer that he’d do anything.

Venom #18 spoilers 7

To also avoid becoming his future evil self Meridius with no mention of his own Bedlam persona.

Venom #18 spoilers 8

The hand explains that there is light magic and dark magic and therefore Kings in Black and Kings in White?!

Venom #18 spoilers 9

The Beyonders appear to be the Kings in White?

Venom #18 spoilers 10

While Eddie Brock struggles with why he must be the King in Black, the history lesson continues.

Venom #18 spoilers 11

Even before time, the previous King in Black raised a ruckus with the Celestials.

Venom #18 spoilers 12

Looks like this severed hand is another version of Eddie Brock.

Venom #18 spoilers 13

His path in life is complicated then, now and forever.

Venom #18 spoilers 14

Eddie Brock struggles with who and he is.

Venom #18 spoilers 15

It’s complicated.

Venom #18 spoilers 16

However, does Eddie Brock leave the issue as something new with a new persona?

Venom #18 spoilers 17

The Pulse.

A lot of talking in this issue with little to no action. It’s a bold yet risky creative decision. However, it does explain the new cosmology of Marvel and how Venom fits into it. I would have hoped for more action, but perhaps next issue. Solid art. 5 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Catwoman-44-banner-e1647706778675

DC Comics & Catwoman #43 Spoilers: BTAS / Batman: The Animated Series Villain Makes Their Comics Debut! What’s Her Star Trek Connection?!

Darkwing Duck #1 spoilers 0 banner Marco Mastrazzo

Dynamite Entertainment & Disney’s Darkwing Duck #1 Spoilers & Review: Let’s Get Dangerous!

Eternals-The-Heretic-1-banner-Uranos-e1647549279454

Marvel Comics & Eternals: The Heretic #1 Spoilers: Uranos, Thanos’ Grandfather, Is All-Powerful, Undying & With Lots Of Secrets?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse