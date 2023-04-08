DC Comics & The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Spoilers & Review: Can The Kate Spencer Manhunter Finally Stop Him?

DC Comics and The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Spoilers and Review follows.

Can The Kate Spencer Manhunter Finally Stop Him?

What To Expect.

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock) Following his explosive plans last issue, The Joker has turned L.A. into a war zone and worn out his welcome. He makes plans to leave and head back to Gotham to settle some unfinished business there, but discovers the City of Angels’ darkest secret: nobody gets out easily. Now he must choose—face the manhunt or the Manhunter.

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens in the few moments in the immediate past where the Manhunter’s alter ego Kate Spencer was at an AA meeting and sharing which also served as getting readers caught up on her backstory and how she got to L.A.

It’s a pretty frentic battle as they usually are with the Joker.

However, today’s Joker gas may not be lethal, but disorienting?

The Joker kills someone and the Manhunter is having none of it.

They are entangled until the Joker’s henchclowns run into her, literally, with a police car they “liberated” from its rightful owners.

The Manhunter was unconcious for a short while due to the collision, but wakes up and immediately commandeers someone’s motorcyle to pursue the Joker and his allies.

She is determined to catch-up to them.

It turns into a wild L.A. car chase.

The chase really did evoke a very movie feel for me.

Then we pivot back to Gotham City.

Which continues to have us question who the real Joker is as there is a healing one in Gotham City allied with Solomon Grundy.

Back in L.A. the Manhunter catches up to the Joker et al.

It gets electric when she catches up with them.

The car flips a few times in typical car chase fashion movie-style.

The book ends with this Joker in the clutches of Manhunter quite literally.

The books with a back-up tale of the Joker running for President, but somehow ending up being coronated King?!

The Pulse.

A fast-paced issue with zany and lethal moments from the L.A. Joker peppered in. Great to see the Kate Spencer Manhunter back. Really fine art throughout. 8.5 out of 10.