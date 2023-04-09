Writer Dan Slott Teases More From New Spider-Boy At Marvel!

Spider-Boy logo orange

Marvel reports.

Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos’ Top-Secret New Spider-Hero Revealed

Meet Spider-Boy in… ‘Spider-Man’ #7!

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-1 Mark Bagley

Earlier this month, Marvel Comics teased a stunning character debut in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s SPIDER-MAN #7, and now it’s time to unveil this spectacular new hero!

Introducing SPIDER-BOY! Catch him… in SPIDER-MAN #7 (spoilers here), the thrilling conclusion to “The End of the Spider-Verse” story arc. Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick will then appear in future issues of SPIDER-MAN, and his outrageous origin will be told this June in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 in a story by Slott and the character’s co-creator, Humberto Ramos!

Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan’s hearts. But none of them have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the Multiverse at all, Spider-Boy’s been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn’t he? 

Here’s what Slott had to say about his bold new creation: 

“I can’t wait for people to meet Bailey, and the unique role he’s going to play in both Spider-Man’s world and the Marvel Universe,” Slott said. “I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He’s my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it’s been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I’m most psyched about! 

“On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. 

“The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He’s got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that’s all his own… that is right about to begin!”

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-5 Humberto Ramos with Spider-Boy

SPIDER-MAN #7
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by MARK BAGLEY
Top Secret Spoiler Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS 
On Sale 4/5

Check out Ramos’ newly revealed SPOILER VARIANT COVER below and don’t miss Spider-Boy’s leap into the Marvel mythos in SPIDER-MAN #7…

There’s also two second prints for the issue that hits shelves on May 17, 2023.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-6 Humberto Ramos 2nd Print Spider-Boy

One is the virgin art version of the Humberto Ramos cover above and one by Luciano Vecchio below.

Spider-Man #7 spoilers 0-7 Luciano Vecchio 2nd Print Spider-Boy

Marvel promises Spider-Boy’s second appearance will be in Spider-Man #8.

Spider-Man #8 A Mark Bagley

SPIDER-MAN #8
Written by Dan Slott | Art by Mark Bagley | Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos | Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos | Homager Variant Cover by Rob Liefeld | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23

Spider-Man #8 B Humberto Ramos with Electro

“The End of the Spider-Verse” continues! Spider-Man has changed. His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be… but can his all-too-human body take it? A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn’t care if Spidey has his hands full.

Spider-Man #8 C Rob Liefeld with Deadpool in a Homager

Expect more variant cover(s) and second print(s) for Spider-Man #8 featuring the new Spider-Boy.

