Writer Dan Slott Teases More From New Spider-Boy At Marvel!
Marvel reports.
Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos’ Top-Secret New Spider-Hero Revealed
Meet Spider-Boy in… ‘Spider-Man’ #7!
Earlier this month, Marvel Comics teased a stunning character debut in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s SPIDER-MAN #7, and now it’s time to unveil this spectacular new hero!
Introducing SPIDER-BOY! Catch him… in SPIDER-MAN #7 (spoilers here), the thrilling conclusion to “The End of the Spider-Verse” story arc. Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick will then appear in future issues of SPIDER-MAN, and his outrageous origin will be told this June in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 in a story by Slott and the character’s co-creator, Humberto Ramos!
Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan’s hearts. But none of them have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the Multiverse at all, Spider-Boy’s been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn’t he?
Here’s what Slott had to say about his bold new creation:
“I can’t wait for people to meet Bailey, and the unique role he’s going to play in both Spider-Man’s world and the Marvel Universe,” Slott said. “I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He’s my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it’s been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I’m most psyched about!
“On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley.
“The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He’s got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that’s all his own… that is right about to begin!”
SPIDER-MAN #7
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by MARK BAGLEY
Top Secret Spoiler Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
On Sale 4/5
Check out Ramos’ newly revealed SPOILER VARIANT COVER below and don’t miss Spider-Boy’s leap into the Marvel mythos in SPIDER-MAN #7…
There’s also two second prints for the issue that hits shelves on May 17, 2023.
One is the virgin art version of the Humberto Ramos cover above and one by Luciano Vecchio below.
Marvel promises Spider-Boy’s second appearance will be in Spider-Man #8.
SPIDER-MAN #8
Written by Dan Slott | Art by Mark Bagley | Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos | Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos | Homager Variant Cover by Rob Liefeld | 32 pages | $3.99 | On-sale: 05/03/23
“The End of the Spider-Verse” continues! Spider-Man has changed. His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be… but can his all-too-human body take it? A classic Spider-Villain is back and doesn’t care if Spidey has his hands full.
Expect more variant cover(s) and second print(s) for Spider-Man #8 featuring the new Spider-Boy.