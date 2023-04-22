Top 1 Valiant Comics July 2023 Solicitation Spoiler?! What’s The Only Book Solicited From Valiant Entertainment?

Valiant-logo-modern-2-e1564195028155

As of press time Valiant Entertainment only has one comic book issue solicited for July 2023.

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 A

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A/CA) Liam Sharp (VCA) Nimit Malavia

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 B

Sedition, murder, and intrigue permeate the Novus Romanus as X-O Manowar continues to fight for his freedom! Even with the might of the Shanhara armor, X-O Manowar and his limited allies are in for the fight of their lives.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023
SRP: $3.99

No issues of the following billed-as ongoing series in June 2023: Bloodshot UnleashedArcher & Armstrong Forever or Book of Shadows. We’ll just have to wait to see what August 2023 brings with it.

