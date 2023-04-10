Star Wars: Ahsoka Gets Trailer, Nemesis, Poster, Release Date & 10 Teases For Fans From Star Wars Celebration 2023 Spoilers!

Star Wars: Ahsoka Gets Trailer, Poster, Release Date and 10 Teases For Fans From Star Wars Celebration 2023 Spoilers!

Grand Admiral Thrawn appears to main the foil for the series first season.

August 2023 on Disney Plus.

Star Wars reports.

Rosario Dawson on her Ahsoka journey, Lars Mikkelsen revealed as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and much more.

1. This series is a continuation of Ahsoka’s journey.

Ahsoka Tano has been a major force in the Star Wars galaxy for nearly 15 years. This show will be the next part of her story, which has gone from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi to the live-action The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Dave Filoni, the original creative shepherd (alongside George Lucas) of Ahsoka’s story, took a moment at the beginning of the panel to touchingly reflect on the incredible path that the character has taken. On the development of Ahsoka, he told the crowd, “When we first made The Clone Wars, we initially had an apprentice for an original Jedi character that we had created, named ‘Ashla’. But George said, ‘I want Anakin to have a Padawan.’ He named her Ahsoka, and I started designing and developing the character [from there].”

2. Ahsoka is built on the legacy of the previous shows.

Filoni stressed the legacy of the cast and crews of both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels on this new project and his career. “I’m not here at all without all the talented animators, directors, and designers that I worked with,” he said. “And, of course, Ashley [Eckstein] originated the character of Ahsoka with me.”

Executive producer Jon Favreau added: “There was a larger goal to bringing the animated characters that [Dave Filoni] created to live-action. Unlike The Mandalorian, where you’re starting from scratch, it was important to honor the people who had been there from the beginning, and also invite new people in.”

When she joined the panel (escorted by a dancing Chopper), Rosario Dawson also said, “As a fan, it’s been really incredible to first be a part of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but to now have this show be a continuation of her adventure…it’s been exceptional. And I can’t wait for you all to see where [Ahsoka] is now.”

3. The visual design of the character has been incredibly important.

Translating the animated character of Ahsoka to live-action was a constantly evolving process and getting into the makeup every day was a time of meditation for the actress, which included the contact lenses, the orange paint, and the montrals.

Dawson also revealed that the montrals (which adorn the Togrutan head), in particular, had been rebuilt with “technology that didn’t even exist when we first started”. They are now longer, with a 3D-printed skeleton inside the tails that allowed them to move more fluidly, as well. “It felt even easier stepping into her,” said Dawson.

4. Ahsoka’s mission during this series is driven by finding two very specific people.

As Dawson said, “She recognizes a threat [in Thrawn] that no other people are seeing. This is not someone to take lightly; these foes are not easily dismissed.”

5. (Some of) the Ghost crew is back.