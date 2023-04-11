Star Wars Feature Film To Wrap-Up New Republic Era For Disney Plus Series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book Of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels & More?!

John Babos

News, Top Story

Star Wars New Republic logo blue orange

Star Wars reports (emphasis added).

Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Art

…Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that three new live-action Star Wars films are on the way. Helming the movies are James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka), and Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face).

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 poster

James Mangold’s movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while Dave Filoni’s will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.

Star Wars Ahsoka poster 2023

“As you can see by all the television we’ve been doing, we’re exploring a lot of different storylines. This really spawns from what George Lucas said years ago, that he created Star Wars to move forward and backward along a mythological timeline,” Kennedy said. “Now we’re looking to broaden that timeline, building a rich future, expanding upon the present, going deep into the past to tell our stories, and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the best and most passionate filmmakers on projects that will span the past, the present, and the future…”

Star-Wars-Rebels-Season-4-banner.jpg

With most of the Star Wars: Rebels animated cast making or being teased to make their Disney Plus live action debuts already, and some unannounced debuts likley yet to come, I expect the crew of the Ghost to be featured in the film as well.

Photo of author

