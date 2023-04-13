Marvel Comics Has FOUR FREE Comic Books For Free Comic Book Day 2023 (FCBD 2023) With A FIFTH FREE Book Dark Horse To Release?!

John Babos

News

Amazing Spider-Man/Venom and Ultimate Invasion (Marvel)

Spider-Man Venom FCBD 2023 Marvel Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023
Avengers/X-Men and Uncanny Avengers (Marvel)

Avengers X-Men FCBD 2023 Marvel Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023
Marvel Voices #1 and new character Khem (Marvel)

Marvel Voices #1 FCBD 2023
Spidey And His Amazing Friends #1 (Marvel)

Spidey & His Amazing Friends FCBD 2023 Marvel Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023

Interestingly, while the Star Wars franchise is owned by Disney, Marvel’s parent company, it is Dark Horse that will be release a FCBD 2023 offering for Star Wars: The High Republic / Avatar The Last Airbender #1 (Dark Horse).

Star Wars The High Republic & Avatar The Last Airbender FCBD 2023 Dark Horse not Marvel

Free Comic Book Day 2023 is on Saturday May 6, 2023 thus year with many comic book stores making a weekend of it.

Free Comic Book Day 2023 logo FCBD 2023 wide

Should be a fun a few weeks of free comics in May 2023.

FCBD 2023 full line-up

The full line-up for FCBD 2023 is here.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
WWE-Wrestlemania-38-Ronda-Rousey-vs-Charlotte-Flair-banner-e1648058384228

Ronda Rousey Heading Into WWE Wrestlemania 38 Main Event Injured!

AVENGERS-ASSEMBLE-ALPHA-1-spoilers-0-banner-e1661004054833

Top 30 Marvel Comics November 2022 Solicitations Spoilers With AXE: Judgment Day Finale, CrossGen Return, Amazing Spider-Man / Venom / X-Men Dark Web Event Launch, Avengers Assemble Event Kick-Off & More!

Doctor Who banner Ncuti Gatwa

BBC & Disney Plus Team-Up For More Seasons Of Doctor Who!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse