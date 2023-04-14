Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James Vacates Title Due To Injury & Plans To Crown New Champion Revealed!

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James Vacates Title Due To Injury and Plans To Crown New Champion Revealed!

This is exactly what happened to former Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander a few weeks ago.

Impact Wrestling reports.

…Mickie James tells Santino Marella that she just got off the phone with the doctor. The final decision on her status for Rebellion will be made in the ring next…

…The Final Decision on Mickie James’ Status for Rebellion The fans have filed out of the IMPACT Zone as Knockouts World Champion Mickie James stands alone in the middle of the ring. James has requested that the arena be empty because she could not deliver this address in front of the same fans who supported her throughout the entirety of her Last Rodeo. James says that as a veteran performer, she is constantly reminded of the age difference between her and the rest of the locker room. While James has come to terms with this, one thing she can’t ignore is the pain that she endures. James says she must do what is right for the Knockouts World Championship and for the Knockouts locker room.

James reveals that after speaking with her doctor, she is not cleared to compete this Sunday at Rebellion. James addresses Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace, stating that it is their time now. James relinquishes the Knockouts World Title as Purrazzo and Grace acknowledge what will now be their one-on-one meeting to crown a new Knockouts World Champion this Sunday.

.@MickieJames will not be cleared to compete at #Rebellion. A NEW Knockouts World Champion will be crowned THIS SUNDAY in Toronto! Order #Rebellion on FITE: https://t.co/D6QCKFjJfM pic.twitter.com/49Y8FuGe8D — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2023

IMPACT! goes off the air…

The original plan for this weekend’s Rebellion 2023 event was a three-way for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

It is now a match between, but the remaining competitors to fill the vacant championship.

Impact has some interesting hype for the PPV considering the promitions top champions vacated their titles weeks apart for the same reason.

For the first time ever, we're GUARANTEED a new IMPACT World Champion and a new Knockouts World Champion THIS SUNDAY at #Rebellion. – @SteveMaclin vs. KUSHIDA

– @JordynneGrace vs. @DeonnaPurrazzo Order HERE: https://t.co/D6QCKFjJfM pic.twitter.com/e25NNvzpWO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2023

The full Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 PPV card is here.

Wishing James a speedy recovery.