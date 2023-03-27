Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Vacates Title Due To Injury & Plans To Crown New Champion Revealed!

John Babos

News

Impact reports.

Josh Alexander Out Of Action Indefinitely

New World Champion To Be Crowned April 16 At The REBELLION Pay-Per-View

The record-setting title run of Josh Alexander is officially over as he will relinquish the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship due to a triceps tear that will require surgery, IMPACT confirmed.

Alexander became a 2-time World Champion at the 2022 REBELLION pay-per-view event in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and is the longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion in company history, with successful title defenses against such stars as Moose, Rich Swann, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian and Bully Ray, among others.

Josh Alexander is currently in Orlando, Florida, where Brad M. Homan, DO, FAOAO, will be performing a triceps tendon repair later today.

Steve Maclin will replace Josh Alexander to team with Swann and Kazarian tonight at the sold-out SACRIFICE extravaganza in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, against Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA).

On, Sunday, April 16, at the REBELLION pay-per-view in Toronto, KUSHIDA and Steve Maclin will compete in a match to determine the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

Josh Alexander was originally scheduled to face KUSHIDA at the co-branded MULTIVERSE UNITED: ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE show on Thursday, March 30, from the sold-out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, as a part of WrestleCon. His replacement will be announced at a later date.

SACRIFICE will stream live tonight, starting at 8 p.m. ET from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. A limited number of tickets remain for the SACRIFICE FALLOUT Show on Saturday, March 25, in Windsor. Tickets are available for FALLOUT at Eventbrite.ca.

“We wish Josh a full and speedy recovery, and everyone at IMPACT Wrestling, including our loyal fans, can’t wait to see him back in the ring,” said IMPACT Wrestling president Scott D’Amore…

Wishing Alexander a speedy recovery.

