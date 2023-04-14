Kompromat surfaces on home video and more at end of April

Sometime a great career opportunity can turn into a dead end. For Mathieu, his new diplomatic post seems like he’s going places. Except deep in Russia he finds himself in serious trouble. Kompromat is based on true events. The movie arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 25. Here’s the press release from Magnet:

GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT

KOMPROMAT

After Being Falsely Accused, OneMan Finds Himself Desperate to Escape His Inevitable Fate In the Riveting Drama Arriving on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand April 25 From Magnolia Home Entertainment Under the Magnet Label

Synopsis

Based on incredible true events, Jérome Salle’s (“The Odyssey”) gripping new espionage thriller depicts the remarkable story of a French public servant who unwittingly finds himself in conflict with one of the modern era’s most powerful and dangerous forces: Russia’s FSB. Gilles Lellouche (“Sink or Swim”) stars as Mathieu, a gregarious and dedicated diplomat who accepts a posting to Irkutsk as the head of Siberia’s Alliance Francaise. He hopes the change will be good for his family and struggling marriage, but before long Mathieu’s staging of cultural events and support of artistic expression sees him fall afoul of local authorities. Accused of a terrible crime, he soon realizes someone has fabricated a case with Russia’s Federal Security Service – he has been framed. Arrested, imprisoned and isolated, Mathieu has nowhere to turn. Defending himself is impossible, the French authorities are helpless – it seems he has no choice: to try and escape.

Release Details

Street Date: April 25, 2023

Digital Availability: Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV and more

Run Time: 127 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

SRP:$26.98 (DVD), $29.98 (Blu-ray)

Catalog: 11784 (DVD), 11785 (Blu-ray)

About Magnolia Home Entertainment

