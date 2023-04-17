Dynamite Entertainment & Gargoyles #4 Spoilers & Review: Hounded, Hunted & Humilated?!

Dynamite Entertainment and Gargoyles #4 Spoilers and Review follows.

Hounded, Hunted and Humilated?!

What To Expect.

GARGOYLES #4

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama Dino Dracon has just been released from prison. Determined to take over the new York underworld, Dino won’t let anyone – human or Gargoyle – stand in his way! So when Goliath and Hudson go out on their nightly patrol, they’re in for a couple of extremely nasty surprises!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Gargoyles #4 Spoilers and Review.

This issue opens with the premise from the Gargoyles TV animated series (3 seasons, 78 episodes, airing from 1994 to 1997) that had many characters voiced by actors from the Star Trek: Next Generation live-action TV series (7 seasons, 178 episodes, airing from 1987 to 1994. 4 films, 1994 to 2002.)

Dino Dracon has been released from prison.

He intends to reassert his control over New York City and its Gargoyles.

At the same time, the 23rd police precinct HQ is reopened.

Looks like Dracon’s plans include framing the Gargoyles.

However, the real Gargoyles thwart the fake Gargoyles kidnapping plans.

The police appear to side with the humans wearing the Gargoyles masks.

Goliath is stabbed in the melee leading me to wonder if there was something on that blade that could fell a Gargoyle.

Well, the book ends with Goliath actually captured!

No follow-up on the strange powers of Talon’s and Maggie’s human-looking baby from last issue (full spoilers here).

The Pulse:

A new arc begins, but the Dracon subplot had been teased in earlier issues. Curious to see how this mob boss can undermine the Gargoyles in the public’s and police’s eyes to advance his own agenda. Disappointment there was no follow-up on the baby cliffhanger from last issue. I remain intriugued though. Decent art. 7 out of 10.