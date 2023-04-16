Dynamite Entertainment & Gargoyles #3 Spoilers & Review: Talon & Maggie’s Baby Revealed & It’s Not Who Or What Anyone Expected!

Dynamite Entertainment and Gargoyles #3 Spoilers and Review follows.

Talon & Maggie’s Baby Revealed and It’s Not Who Or What Anyone Expected!

What To Expect.

GARGOYLES #3 
(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Tensions are rising within the Manhattan Clan! Some Gargoyles believe that Xanatos is responsible for the recent kidnappings, while others consider him an ally. But all that will have to wait, because someone has initiated the Great Minds Protocol! Written by Gargoyles mastermind Greg Weisman with spectacular art by George Kambadais!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Gargoyles #3 Spoilers and Review:

Like the debut book (full spoilers here) and issue #2 (full spoilers here), this issue opens with the premise from the Gargoyles TV animated series (3 seasons, 78 episodes, airing from 1994 to 1997) that had many characters voiced by actors from the Star Trek: Next Generation live-action TV series (7 seasons, 178 episodes, airing from 1987 to 1994. 4 films, 1994 to 2002.)

Then we get to the meat of the story with the pregnant Maggie the kidnapped by Thailog (Goliath’s robot clone).

One-time villain, David Xanatos, helped the Gargoyles track her down.

A battle breaks out between Thailog’s forces and the Gargoyles with their new ally Xanatos in Gargoyles armor.

At the same time, Maggie the Cat is set to give birth.

And she does, but the baby is not who or what anyone expected.

He looks like a health baby human boy which leads to Thailog sending them all away?!

The baby is named Michael Peter Maza by honouring names of loved ones.

Everyone is eager for the new baby time.

However, this baby is special!

The Pulse:

Another compelling issue that was fun despite the seriousness of the kidnapping plot and the fight secenes. Equally fun style of art. Intrigued by baby Michael and his potential powers. 8 out of 10.

