WWE Replaces WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2023 With WWE Night Of Champions 2023 In Saudi Arabia!

WWE Replaces WWE King and Queen Of The Ring 2023 With WWE Night Of Champions 2023 In Saudi Arabia!

WWE initial report.

WWE to return to Jeddah for WWE King and Queen of the Ring at the Jeddah Superdome on Sat. May 27

The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. WWE King and Queen Of The Ring is happening in Jeddah, alongside a host of additional exciting events happening in Jeddah throughout the year.

This marks the first King Of The Ring Premium Live Event to be held since 2015 and the first crowning of a Queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament which took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh in 2021. More details on WWE King and Queen Of The Ring will be announced in the coming weeks.

A month and a half after that announcement, last week, WWE further reported.

So, here comes WWE Night of Champions for the first time since 2015.

You may recall, that WWE Night of Champions ran from 2007 – 2015 before being replaced by WWE Clash of Champions from 2016 – 2017, 2019 – 2020.