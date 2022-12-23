DC Comics Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths Creative Team Talks Cliffhanger Ending Teasing 2023 Dawn Of DC With Spoilers!

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7) marked the event’s finale (full spoilers here) resulting in interviews of the creative team across the internet.

Newsarama reports.

…Newsarama spoke to Williamson and Sampere about their historic efforts in closing out one of the largest DC events in recent memory…

…Nrama: Alright, I want to get into a little bit of spoiler territory now. In the epilogue of Dark Crisis #7, we meet a group called the Council of Light, who are conversing with Amanda Waller, Peacemaker, and three new characters we haven’t met yet. Who are these three characters? Williamson: I can tell you one of their names. The character with Peacemaker, the woman dressed like him; her name is Peacewrecker. That’s the most I can tell you about her now but, hey, that’s her first appearance.

Nrama: That’s a great tease. Okay, I know we’re running out of time, so this last question is for both of you: How do you think that DC storytelling is going to change, post-Dark Crisis? Daniel, let’s start with you. Sampere: This is a hard question. I’m doing some tricks here because I kind of know what direction DC wants to take, I just don’t know if I can say more or less the mood that DC wants to talk about. It’s going to be… I think it’s going to be bright and positive. I think that’s all I can say. Williamson: Yeah, we really want to do a much lighter tone. But I think, you know, sometimes the light can get so bright that it burns.

