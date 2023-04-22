Top 5 Dynamite Entertainment Solicitations Spoilers With Now TWO Gargoyles Series, Vampirella Vs. Superpowers & More!

Top 5 Dynamite Entertainment Solicitations Spoilers With Now TWO Gargoyles Series, Vampirella Vs. Superpowers and More!

Among the Dynamite Entertainment full July 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 5. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 5

007 HC BOOK 01 MYRMIDON

MAY230638 (W) Philip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Marc Aspinall 007 is back in action! After a high-stakes rescue mission is mysteriously, violently sabotaged, Bond’s future at MI6 hangs in the balance. As he awaits his fate, James Bond is urgently contacted by an old flame and mentor: Gwendolyn Gann, formerly Agent 003, who warns Bond of an existential threat to England and the global balance of power. But before they can meet, 003 turns up dead, sending Bond on the most personal mission of his career: find Gwendolyn Gann’s killers, and expose the shadowy organization known only as “Myrmidon.” Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (Action Comics) and illustrated by MARCO FINNEGAN (Kolchak), this handsome hardcover edition collects 007 #1-6 and features a cover by MARC ASPINALL. In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

GARGOYLES #8

MAY230543 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR A NAKAYAMA – 3.99

MAY230544 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR B CONNER – 3.99

MAY230545 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR C PARRILLO – 3.99

MAY230546 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

MAY230547 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR E LEE – 3.99

MAY230548 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR F FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

MAY230549 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

MAY230550 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR H 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

MAY230551 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR I 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

MAY230552 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR J 15 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230553 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR K 15 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230554 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR L 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230555 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR M 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230556 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR N 25 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230557 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR O NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

MAY230558 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR P NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

MAY230559 – GARGOYLES #8 CVR R CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Goliath’s going on trial! But an old enemy would rather Goliath never made it to court! ATTACK ON RIKERS, a.k.a. Cellmates Make Strange Bedfellows!!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1

MAY230473 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR A CRAIN – 4.99

MAY230474 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR B QUAH – 4.99

MAY230475 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR C ANDOLFO – 4.99

MAY230476 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR D DANINO – 4.99

MAY230477 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR E HENDERSON – 4.99

MAY230478 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 4.99

MAY230479 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

MAY230480 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR H 10 COPY LEE ORIGINAL – 4.99

MAY230481 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR I 10 COPY MOSS ORIGINAL – 4.99

MAY230482 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR J 10 COPY CRAIN B&W – 4.99

MAY230483 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR K 15 COPY TV PITCH ART – 4.99

MAY230484 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR L 15 COPY LEE LINE ART – 4.99

MAY230485 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR M 15 COPY QUAH B&W – 4.99

MAY230486 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR N 20 COPY MOSS VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230487 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR O 20 COPY LEE LINE ART VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230488 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR P 25 COPY TV PITCH ART VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230489 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR Q 25 COPY ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230490 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR R 30 COPY LEE VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230491 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR S 40 COPY HENDERSON VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230492 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR T 50 COPY DANINO VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230493 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR U 75 COPY ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230494 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR V 100 COPY QUAH VIRGIN – 4.99

MAY230495 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR W CRAIN PREMIUM METAL – 100

MAY230496 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #1 CVR X CRAIN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

In this brand new miniseries, Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist DREW MOSS return to the long-lost era when humans and Gargoyles lived in harmony. But in a world ruled by superstition and the sword, monsters come in all shapes and sizes. Forces of evil from both outside and within are threatening to destroy this precarious peace- with consequences that will reverberate down through the centuries and into the present day!

Featuring high-quality cardstock on every cover, this limited series debuts with a special 24-page main story – and every 40-page issue will include a new illustrated text story by Greg Weisman!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3

MAY230612 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR A LEE – 3.99

MAY230613 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

MAY230614 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR C CAREY – 3.99

MAY230615 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR D LINSNER – 3.99

MAY230616 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR E PUEBLA – 3.99

MAY230617 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

MAY230618 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE B&W – 3.99

MAY230619 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE – 3.99

MAY230620 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 3.99

MAY230621 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CAREY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230622 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGI – 3.99

MAY230623 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR L 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRG – 3.99

MAY230624 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR M 25 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230625 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #3 CVR N 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGI – 3.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

Vampirella…mind-controlled!? The evil PHOTOFIT thinks he can manipulate Vampi, and use her vampiric powers to get ahead in the crime game. Little does Photofit realize that vampires can’t be hypnotized…

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

VICTORY #2

MAY230583 – VICTORY #2 CVR A JOHNSON – 3.99

MAY230584 – VICTORY #2 CVR B HITCH – 3.99

MAY230585 – VICTORY #2 CVR C DIAZ – 3.99

MAY230586 – VICTORY #2 CVR D COHEN – 3.99

MAY230587 – VICTORY #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

MAY230588 – VICTORY #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV VIGONTE ORIGINAL – 3.99

MAY230589 – VICTORY #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV HITCH B&W – 3.99

MAY230590 – VICTORY #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230591 – VICTORY #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230592 – VICTORY #2 CVR J 15 COPY INCV DIAZ VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230593 – VICTORY #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230594 – VICTORY #2 CVR L 25 COPY INCV HITCH VIRGIN – 3.99

MAY230595 – VICTORY #2 CVR M JOHNSON LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Dave Johnson

As if being cursed with the ring of the demon Belial wasn’t bad enough for Victory, now she’s being chased by demons who want the very same ring that she can’t get rid of – making for unpleasant irony and lots of that brimstone smell. Speaking of smell, Victory is escorted to the P.U. (Purgatory Department – no, not that Purgatori) by her new colleagues, Lucy Fuhr and Gaye Briel. There, she gets some face-to-face time with the big boss himself – the Devil!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from Dynamite Entertainment’s July 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?