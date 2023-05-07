DC Comics, Image Comics & Batman / Spawn #1 Spoilers & Review: The Hellspawn & The Dark Knight Vs. The Court Of Owls & More!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics, Image Comics and Batman / Spawn #1 Spoilers and Review follow.

Batman Spawn logo symbol

The Hellspawn and The Dark Knight Vs. The Court Of Owls and More!

What To Expect.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-1 Greg Capullo

BATMAN/SPAWN #1
Written by TODD McFARLANE
Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO
Variant covers by TODD McFARLANE, GABRIELE DELL’OTTO, SEAN MURPHY, FRANCESCO MATTINA, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and JIM LEE
Blank sketch cover
Team variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and TODD McFARLANE
1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
1:50 variant cover by BRETT BOOTH
1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE
1:250 variant cover by TODD McFARLANE INKED
1:666 signed variant cover by TODD McFARLANE
1:666 signed variant cover by GREG CAPULLO
1:1000 signed variant cover by TODD McFARLANE and GREG CAPULLO
$6.99 US | 48 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)
ON SALE 12/13/22

Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!

It is interesting that second cover by artist Greg Capullo featuring Spawn is also considered a main cover.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-1-1 Greg Capullo

Both of these covers also had variants of them released.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-1-0 Greg Capullo Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-1-1-1 Greg Capullo

Including an amalgam variant cover.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-17 Greg Capullo

As well as a variant cover called an Unplugged version.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-16 Greg Capullo Unplugged variant cover

The second prints for this one-shot are also variations of the two main covers with different coloring.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-13 Greg Capullo second print Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-14 Greg Capullo second print

In addition the main covers, the variations of them, and the solicitation above the title has even more variant covers below.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-2 Jim Lee Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-2-1 Jim Lee Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-3 Todd McFarlane Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-3-1 Todd McFarlane Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-4 J Scott Campbell Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-5 Gabriele Dell'Otto Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-7 Francesco Mattina Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-8 Sean Murphy Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-9 Jason Fabok Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-9-1 Jason Fabok Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-18 Barnes & Noble Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-19 McFarlane Toys variant cover Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-20 McFarlane Toys gold foil variant cover Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-21 Haeser Remark variant cover

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-6 Jorge Jimenez Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-10 Greg Capullo & Todd McFarlane Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-11 Greg Capullo & Todd McFarlane Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-12 Brett Booth Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 0-15 blank variant cover

Wow, that’s at least 27 covers including variant covers for Batman / Spawn #1.

Looks like it took me almost 6 months to read this book as on one hand I wanted to savour it, at least the art, and give it, the story, a fair, unbiased read.

Here we go.

Batman / Spawn #1 Spoilers and Review.

There is a lot going in this one-shot.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 1

There’s some cosmic and dimensional components involving the souls of Batman’s mother Martha Wayne and Spawn’s wife Wanda Blake.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 2

The super-heroes win since they know, at least by the end of the issue, that their loves ones’ souls are where they should be.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 3

The book ends with Spawn absorbing the Talon into himself and returning to whence he came while Batman with his mother’s pearl, a remanent of the famous pearl necklace imagery from her death, and the cosmic device in it that was the MacGuffin of the one-shot.

Batman Spawn #1 spoilers 4

It looks like a sequel is baked in with an ending that would see the Joker, as seen earlier this issue, and the Violator team-up to raise hell for both Spawn and Batman next time.

The Pulse.

A surprising well writte story that gave both leads actual “lead” time and profile. The art was amazing. I am eager to see what’s next and whether DC Comics and Image Comics bite for a sequel. 8.5 out of 10.

