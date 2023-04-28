WWE Splits Usos From Bloodline In WWE Draft 2023 Ahead Of WWE Smackdown April 28, 2023?!

John Babos

News

WWE Splits Usos From Bloodline In WWE Draft 2023 Ahead Of WWE Smackdown April 28, 2023?!

WWE-Crown-Jewel-2022-press-conference-banner-The-Bloodline-e1663726034898

WWE reports with emphasis added.

See the Superstars eligible for each night of the WWE Draft

WWE Draft 2023 Night 1 WWE Smackdown

Get ready for things to shake up again as the WWE Draft returns!

Night one begins this Friday on SmackDown, followed by night two next week on Monday Night Raw on USA. 

Each night of the WWE Draft will see a unique pool of Superstars eligible to be drafted. They are as follows:

Night One: Friday on SmackDown

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes

Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Lacey Evans

Matt Riddle

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/ MVP)

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)

The Miz

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

The Street Profits

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Select NXT Superstars

Night Two: This Monday on Raw

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

Don’t miss the two-night WWE Draft extravaganza, beginning this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Interesting.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
27824DBD-70E0-4E31-8A6D-BE99A8A4353F-e1635388427290

AEW Plans For ROH Revealed?!

The Vigil #1 0 banner

DC Comics May 2023 Solicitations Spoilers See Three New Series Spin Out Of Lazarus Planet For Dawn Of DC!

Marvel-Comics-Avengers-No-Surrender-George-Perez-banner-scaled-e1652058623584

Marvel Comics Honors Late Industry Icon George Perez!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse