WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Potential Spoilers On Plans For Bobby Lashley!

Wrestlemania 39 logo WWE Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood 2023

Bobby Lashley was to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39, but Wyat has been out due to an undisclosed injury.

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt

It is being reported that Lashley continues to press for a match at Wrestlemania and has issued an open challenge.

Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy WWE Smackdown

With Bray Wyatt’s ally Uncle Howdy, believed to Wyatt’s real-life brother Bo Dallas, is reported to be in LA and match between him and Lashley is strongly rumored, but not confirmed.

WWE Smackdown Uncle Howdy vs Bobby Lashley

The two have tangled on Smackdown recently, but stay tuned as this story develops and/or we see how WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 unfolds on Sunday April 2, 2023.

WWE Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton

There are also unconfirmed rumours of Bray Wyatt and/or Randy Orton returning from injury on WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2.

WWE NXT Bron Breakker vs LA Knight

Other rumored competitors that could respond to Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge are LA Knight and Bron Breakker (after the weekend’s NXT Stand and Deliver main event spoilers).

WWE Wrestlemania Smackdown 2023 Andre The Giant Battle Royal

Bobby Lashley competed on WWE Wrestlemania Smackdown on Friday and won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

WWE Andre the Giant Battle Royal 2023 winner Bobby Lashley WWE Wrestlemania Smackdown

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy has been reportedly moved to the cite of Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium signaling a Bobby Lashley appearance at least.

Bobby Lashley winner 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal with Trophy

I hope Lashley ends up competing on WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 in a surprise much like Pat McAfee did during WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 (full spoilers here).

