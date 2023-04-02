WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Potential Spoilers On Plans For Bobby Lashley!

Bobby Lashley was to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39, but Wyat has been out due to an undisclosed injury.

It is being reported that Lashley continues to press for a match at Wrestlemania and has issued an open challenge.

With Bray Wyatt’s ally Uncle Howdy, believed to Wyatt’s real-life brother Bo Dallas, is reported to be in LA and match between him and Lashley is strongly rumored, but not confirmed.

The two have tangled on Smackdown recently, but stay tuned as this story develops and/or we see how WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 unfolds on Sunday April 2, 2023.

There are also unconfirmed rumours of Bray Wyatt and/or Randy Orton returning from injury on WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2.

Other rumored competitors that could respond to Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge are LA Knight and Bron Breakker (after the weekend’s NXT Stand and Deliver main event spoilers).

Bobby Lashley competed on WWE Wrestlemania Smackdown on Friday and won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy has been reportedly moved to the cite of Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium signaling a Bobby Lashley appearance at least.

I hope Lashley ends up competing on WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 in a surprise much like Pat McAfee did during WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 1 (full spoilers here).