Dynamite Entertainment & Gargoyles #5 Spoilers & Review: Captured!

Dynamite Entertainment & Gargoyles #5 Spoilers and Review follows.

Captured!

What To Expect.

GARGOYLES #5

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama Goliath – prisoner! Hudson is forced to stand down as Goliath is captured and taken away. Determined to rescue Goliath, Brooklyn takes command of the Clan. Meanwhile, Dino Dracon’s plans proceed apace…

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Gargoyles #5 Spoilers and Review.

This issue opens with the premise from the Gargoyles TV animated series (3 seasons, 78 episodes, airing from 1994 to 1997) that had many characters voiced by actors from the Star Trek: Next Generation live-action TV series (7 seasons, 178 episodes, airing from 1987 to 1994. 4 films, 1994 to 2002.)

The book opens with Goliath captive.

Hudson wants to free him, but is confronted by Matt Bluestone.

He remains the head of NYC’s Gargoyles Task Force and asks Hudson to leave Goliath to him.

Goliath has a shock collar one in prison.

Officer Elisa Maza has seen enough.

There was no reason for the jail guard to shock Goliath.

Matt Bluestone and Eliza Maza may both be cops, but they appear in the minority of police and other officials as most everyone sees the Gargoyles as monsters, but Matt and Eliza do not.

There’s an interesting court proceeding the issue as well.

There is an interesting argument made by the prosecution who notes that Goliath is not human so has no human rights.

The defense objects to treating to Goliath like an animal and not a higher functioning being; the Judge will consider the Prosection’s motion.

The book ends with the Gargoyles successfully breaking into prison to free Goliath, but we wants to stay locked up so he can clear his name.

Still follow-up on the strange powers of Talon’s and Maggie’s human-looking baby from two issues ago (full spoilers here).

The Pulse.

An action-packed issue with intrigue on many fronts including the court. Goliath’s decision to be noble and stay incarcerated by anticipated. Decent art. Curious about what’s next. 7 out of 10.