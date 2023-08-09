DC Comics & Knight Terrors Spoilers: Nightmare Stone Quest Continues As Insomnia’s Past Unravels Further! Knight Terrors Spoilers For Knight Terrors #3, Knight Terrors: Robin #2, Knight Terrors: The Flash #2, Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #2, Knight Terrors: Shazam #2 & Knight Terrors: Zatanna #2!

DC Comics and Knight Terrors Spoilers: Nightmare Stone Quest Continues As Insomnia’s Past Unravels Further!

Knight Terrors logo silver gray

Knight Terrors Spoilers For Knight Terrors #3, Knight Terrors: Robin #2, Knight Terrors: The Flash #2, Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #2, Knight Terrors: Shazam #2 and Knight Terrors: Zatanna #2!

Knight Terrors #3 A

Insomnia had a varying presence in:

Let’s see how Knight Terrors week 6 unfolds below.

Knight Terrors #3 C

Knight Terrors #3 Spoilers.

We open with the “Dead” aka Deadman (in Batman’s body) and the Sandman (reanimated corpse using Lazarus rain) versus the “Sleepless” Knights followers of new villain Insomnia.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 2

Robin frees them from the battle and orders Deadman to leave his dad Batman causing Batman to slump to the ground asleep.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 4

Deadman is able to connect with Insomnia’s mind again.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 5 Insomnia

He sees what he’s doing in the modern day looking for the Nightmare as well as learns more about his violent past in Arkham Asylum.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 7 Insomnia

The self-mutilation revelation snaps Deadman’s connection to Insomnia.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 8 Insomnia

Deadman, Sandman and Robin deduce the Nightmare Stone must be somewhere between the waking real world and the nightmare dream realm.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 10 Sandman

Sandman’s past is revealed and he creates a new sleeping gas to get Deadman-Batman and Robin to this middle world.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 12 House of Horror

They then find the new House of Horror where Deadman sees is own corpse as a real-life metaphor for his lies.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 13

In the real world, Sandman battles the Sleepless.

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 14

In the world between waking and sleeping, the sacrifice allows the Deadman-Batman and Robin to find the Nightmare Stone and they plan to use it to defeat Insomnia, but has Insomnia pushed Deadman out of the Batman?!

Knight Terrors #3 spoilers 15

Knight Terrors: Robin #2 Spoilers.

The Knight Terrors: Robin finale opens with Tim Drake’s nightmare and Jason Todd’s nightmare adjacent to one another with Tim Drake contemplating giving up, but is it all a ruse?

Knight Terrors Robin #2 spoilers 4

The answer appears to be “no” as they need to defeat their nightmares, overcoming an aspect of themselves in the process with Tim battling Batman and Jason battling the Joker’s Red Hood personas manifesting from imposter syndrome for both?

Knight Terrors Robin #2 spoilers 6

Their nightmares merge allowing them to team-up against the World’s Unfinest!

Knight Terrors Robin #2 spoilers 7

Things don’t go as smoothly as they planned, but they both end up in the waking world having left the nightmare realm in an underwhelming way.

Knight Terrors Robin #2 spoilers 9

Knight Terrors: The Flash #2 Spoilers.

The Flash Barry Allen attempts to save his young ward Kid Flash Wally West from death at the hands of Grodd over-and-over-and-over to no avail.

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 3

Barry Allen has been scarred from the experience, but persists with Allen’s mom being used by Insomnia to nudge the Flash into further action as Iris West watches.

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 5

That leads to the Flash causing the Hal Jordan Green Lantern to literally fall apart in battle as the Flash heads to the 25th Century to steal more speed this time from the Reverse Flash.

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 7

Add to that Cosmic Treadmill speed.

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 8

All of this turning Barry Allen into a hideous monster facing himself?!

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 9

Enter an adult Wally West the Flash to help his mentor snap out of his nightmare

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 10

With both Flashes racing to the event finale in the Knight Terrors: Night’s End one-shot later this month.

Knight Terrors Flash #2 spoilers 11

Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #2 Spoilers.

The Hal Jordan Flash has his own nightmares to deal with including the yellow impurity and it teaming up with its other self Parallax.

Knight Terrors Green Lantern #2 spoilers 3 Knight Terrors Green Lantern #2 spoilers 4

Hal Jordan believes that HE is Parallax’s nightmare and chases him / it through the nightmare realm and gets rather militaristic about the pursuit.

Knight Terrors Green Lantern #2 spoilers 6

Another different nightmare Parallax manifests which Hal Jordan also defeats and somehow wakes up in the real world and commandeers a plane.

Knight Terrors Green Lantern #2 spoilers 7

In the back-up tale, Sinestro deals with his own nightmares including his daughter Green Lantern Soranik?!

Knight Terrors Green Lantern #2 spoilers 9 Sinestro

In the end, he deals with his nightmare and also wakes up in the real world.

Knight Terrors Green Lantern #2 spoilers 10 Sinestro

Knight Terrors: Shazam #2 Spoilers.

Black Adam proves to be Mary Marvel’s nightmare, but she can still harness the powers of Shazam.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 2 Black Adam

She is able to subdue her nightmare or so she believes.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 3 Black Adam

Black Adam is also after Darla.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 5

Is after Eugene.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 6

Is after Pedro.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 7

Even Freddy.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 8

That leads to Black Adam aka Nightmare Captain vs. the Shazamily on a pirate ship?!

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 10

The Shazamily unite, minus Billy, and defeat Black Adam to allow them to wake up.

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 11

Are they still in the nightmare realm or has the nightmare captain broken into the waking world?

Knight Terrors Shazam #2 Spoilers 12

Knight Terrors: Zatanna #2 Spoilers.

In the Zatanna finale she is attacked by nightmare controlled Cliff Steele of the Doom patrol.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 1 Doom Patrol

He’s aligned with Insomnia’s Sleepless Knights.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 2 Doom Patrol

Zatanna escapes them only to confronted by the nightmare of her dead father Zatara.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 3

However, she has a strong inkling that all is not as it seems.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 4

This culminates with the Sleepless Knights working to turn Zatanna into their Dame of Death?!

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 6

However, Zatanna’s magic proves too strong for them!

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 7

She even frees Cliff Steele from his nightmare grasp.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 8

Together, the defeat the Sleepless Knights or at least send them packing.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 9

The book ends with them leaping into a portal she conjured into the final battle of Knight Terrors.

Knight Terrors Zatanna #2 spoilers 10

Week 7 of Knight Terrors, the penultimate week of this event, is out next week.

DC Comics Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Month Two August 2023 checklist

DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations spoilers for Knight Terrors are here.

