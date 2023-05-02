Surprise Spawn Appearance In Killadelphia Launches Most Unexpected & Unusual Image Comics Crossover! Killadelphia #30 Spoilers!

Surprise Spawn Appearance In Killadelphia Launches Most Unexpected and Unusual Image Comics Crossover! Killadelphia #30 Spoilers!

Image Comics reports.

SURPRISE SPAWN APPEARANCE IN THIS WEEK’S ISSUE OF KILLADELPHIA KICKS OFF NEW CHAPTER IN BESTSELLING SERIES

PORTLAND, Ore… — The Eisner Award nominated Killadelphia from writer Rodney Barnes (American Gods, HBO’s Winning Time, and the record-breaking new Star Wars: The Mandalorian comic book series) and collaborator Jason Shawn Alexander—the artist who redefined Todd McFarlane’s legendary Spawn for a whole new generation — welcomes the iconic Spawn for a surprise appearance in… Killadelphia #30 on shelves [last week on April 26, 2023]. “It’s an honor to have one of the greatest characters ever created to visit our Killa-verse” said Barnes. “I cannot thank the great Todd McFarlane for lending us his baby for a spell. We’re committed to doing him justice.”

Alexander added: “I’m getting to draw the coolest stuff of my career. Spawn entering the Killa-verse makes perfect sense as the series has taken on more ethereal and magic elements in the recent arcs. Fans are in for absolute horror insanity!” The Killadelphia series follows a small-town cop who returns home to bury his murdered father, revered Philadelphia detective James Sangster Sr. What he doesn’t anticipate is digging up a mystery that will lead him down a path of horrors and shake his beliefs to their core. The city that was once the symbol of liberty and freedom has fallen prey to corruption, poverty, unemployment, brutality… and vampires. Now, it’s up to Jimmy and an unexpected companion to stop long-thought-dead president of the United States John Adams from building an undead army and staging a bloody new American revolution.

In this latest arc, villains have become heroes, with the line between good and evil blurred beyond recognition. Philadelphia is ravaged by the war between Heaven and Hell, and our heroes are DEAD…But from the ashes of despair comes the spark of hope that will set up a bold new direction for this series…and things will never be the same. The multiple-reprint Eisner Award-nominated horror series reaches the end of this story arc with even more shocking surprises! It all starts here! Head to your favorite comic book retailer to pick up this can’t miss issue of Killadelphia and add it to your local comic shop pull-list: Cover A by Alexander – Diamond Code FEB230191

Cover B by J.A.W. Cooper – Diamond Code FEB230192

Cover C by Alexander B&W Noir Edition – Diamond Code FEB230193 Killadelphia is also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Further Killadelphia #30 Spoilers follow.

The three pages that set up the Spawn appearance are here, here and here with that Spawn cliffhanger here.