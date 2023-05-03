DC Comics & Shazam #1 Spoilers & Review: From Inspiration To Rage?!

DC Comics and Shazam #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

From Inspiration To Rage?!

What To Expect.

Shazam #1 spoilers 0-1 Dan Mora

SHAZAM! #1
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS
1:25 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER
1:50 variant cover by ARIEL COLON
1:100 Spot gloss pulp variant cover by DAN MORA
Spot foil cover by MIKE DEODATO ($5.99 US)
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The World’s Finest creators present the World’s Mightiest Mortal in a dazzling solo series!

Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that’s when you shout “Shazam!” The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World’s Finest) brings the magic!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Shazam #1 spoilers 0-2 Chris Samnee Shazam #1 spoilers 0-3 John Timms Shazam #1 spoilers 0-4 Dan Mora Shazam #1 spoilers 0-6 Evan Doc Shaner Shazam #1 spoilers 0-7 Ariel Colon Shazam #1 spoilers 0-5 Mike Deodato Jr

Shazam #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Shazam now nicknamed “The Captain” engaging with some alien dinosaurs and he tells them how his powers work.

Shazam #1 spoilers 1

Then we get to see his HQ which is the Rock of Eternity and it is the way you would expect a kid, with no parental supervision, to keep his “fort”.

Shazam #1 spoilers 2

We then see Freddy Freeman enter the Rock of Eternity and readers learn how he and their sister Mary Bromfield coined their “Captain” moniker for the heroic persona of Billy Batson.

Shazam #1 spoilers 4

Looks like only Billy Batson and Mary Bromfield can weild the power of Shazam not the remaining four members of the Shazam family due to recent Lazarus Planet events.

Shazam #1 spoilers 6

Billy and Freddy leave the Rock of Eternity and readers witness two shadowed individuals plotting against Shazam.

Shazam #1 spoilers 7

We then get to see Billy Batson change from hero to boy.

Shazam #1 spoilers 8

We then learn Fawcett City is a suburb of Phildelphia and Billy Batson is making money as kid with his own sponsored podcast.

Shazam #1 spoilers 9

During this online session, Billy Batson learns of a Earthquake on the other side of the country and races there.

Shazam #1 spoilers 10

He saves some citizens and readers see something come over him.

Shazam #1 spoilers 11

In fact, what follows is an uncharacteristic tirade against the people and others he tries to assist and help daily?!

Shazam #1 spoilers 12

The Pulse.

The issue spent much of its time setting up the new series, rendered beautifully, with a cliffhanger that is rather intriguing. 8 out of 10.

