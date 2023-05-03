NXT May 2, 2023 Spoilers Reveals Championships Situtation Post WWE Draft 2023!

Among the NXT talent that were sent to WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown as part of the WWE Draft 2023 were some of the NXT Champions.

Those champs were the NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell who was drafted to Raw while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to Smackdown.

The post WWE Draft 2023 revealed the current state of these titles heading into next week as per the WWE report.

WWE NXT results, May 2, 2023…

BREAKING: Starting NEXT WEEK, a tournament will take place to crown a new NXT Women's Champion, culminating at #NXTBattleground. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FveQbua94G — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2023

Indi Hartwell vacates NXT Women’s Title and announces a tournament to crown a new champ at NXT Battleground…

…Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance…

However, with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter drafted to Raw, perhaps this outcome was expected?

While the new Smackdown and Raw rosters take effect next week, there is still one more episode of NXT before the first Smackdown of the new era. As such, it’s possible that the NXT Women’s Champions may drop their titles next week or actually take them to Smackdown.

If that is the case, could the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships become the WWE Women’s Smackdown Championships and the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions of Live Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, drafted to Raw, have their titles rebranded as Raw exclusive?

Still an interesting week or so ahead concerning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.