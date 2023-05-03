NXT May 2, 2023 Spoilers Reveals Championships Situtation Post WWE Draft 2023!

John Babos

Spoilers

NXT May 2, 2023 Spoilers Reveals Championships Situtation Post WWE Draft 2023!

NXT logo big

Among the NXT talent that were sent to WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown as part of the WWE Draft 2023 were some of the NXT Champions.

Indi Hartwell WWE Draft 2023 WWE Raw from NXT

Those champs were the NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell who was drafted to Raw while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to Smackdown.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn WWE Draft 2023 WWE Smackdown from NXT

The post WWE Draft 2023 revealed the current state of these titles heading into next week as per the WWE report.

WWE NXT results, May 2, 2023…

Indi Hartwell vacates NXT Women’s Title and announces a tournament to crown a new champ at NXT Battleground…

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match May 2 2023

…Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Kayden Carter & Katana Chance…

However, with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter drafted to Raw, perhaps this outcome was expected?

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter WWE Draft 2023 WWE Raw from NXT

While the new Smackdown and Raw rosters take effect next week, there is still one more episode of NXT before the first Smackdown of the new era. As such, it’s possible that the NXT Women’s Champions may drop their titles next week or actually take them to Smackdown.

Live Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez WWE Draft 2023 WWE Raw

If that is the case, could the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships become the WWE Women’s Smackdown Championships and the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions of Live Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, drafted to Raw, have their titles rebranded as Raw exclusive?

Still an interesting week or so ahead concerning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Trial-of-the-Amazons-banner-Esquecida-Yara-Flor-Cassandra-Sandsmark-Donna-Troy-e1648003710651

DC Comics & Trial Of The Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 Spoilers & Review: What Is The Secret Origin Of The Esquecida?!

Amazing-Spider-Man-1-0-banner-variant-Rose-Besch-e1648685540356

Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #93 Spoilers: Where & How Are Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson Heading Into Amazing Spider-Man #1?!

5B4B5F5C-688F-4C35-AA21-4563E3602D50-e1647109259992

WWE Raw 3/7/22 Sees Kevin Owens Challenge Stone Cold Steve Austin At Wrestlemania 38! Austin To Respond TODAY!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse