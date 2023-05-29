AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Spoilers Sees 2 Of 7 New Champions Crowned!
The full card for the event included seven championship matches.
It was an evening of grrl power as two new champions crowned.
…AEW Women’s World Championship Match!
Jamie Hayter (c.) vs. Toni Storm!
Tony Schiavone joined the commentary team for this match.
Jamie Hayter was attacked by Saraya and Ruby Soho as she made her entrance.
The Outcasts triple teamed Hayter. The match finally began, and Toni stomped on Jamie.
Dr. Britt Baker sprinted to the ring and began to brawl with Saraya. Ruby Soho sprayed Jamie in the eyes with the spray pain as the ref was distracted.
Shida came flying down the ramp with a kendo stick. Shida and Ruby fought around the ring. Jamie went for the Hayter Ade on Toni and immediately clutched her arm. Toni spiked Hayter with the Storm Zero and pinned her!
And new AEW Women’s World Champion…Toni Storm…
…TBS Championship Match!
Jade Cargill (c.) (with Leila Grey) vs. Taya Valkyrie!
Taya immediately went for the Road to Valhalla, but Jade escaped. They traded forearms. Taya hit a sliding lariat. Jade went to the floor, attempting to regroup with “Smart” Mark Sterling. Taya jumped off the turnbuckles and wiped-out Sterling.
Taya ran at Jade with a sliding German suplex. Leila grabbed Taya’s boot, long enough for Jade to take back control of the match. Jade suplexed Taya on the arena floor.
Jade planted Taya with a spinebuster. Jade dumped Taya throat first over the barricade. Taya fought back with a lariat. Taya folded Jade with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.
Taya curb stomped Jade for a near fall. Taya speared Jade. Taya planted Jade with the Road to Valhalla, but Jade kicked out just before the three-count! Cargill hoisted up Taya and finished her off with Jaded, good enough for the victory!
“Jade Cargill remains perfect,” said Excalibur.
“Smart” Mark Sterling got on the microphone and said no one was left.
Kris Statlander made her return! Kris came to the ring!
Statlander smashed Jade with Sunday Night Fever and pinned her!
The full results for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 are here.