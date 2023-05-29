AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Spoilers Sees 2 Of 7 New Champions Crowned!

The full card for the event included seven championship matches.

It was an evening of grrl power as two new champions crowned.

…AEW Women’s World Championship Match!

Jamie Hayter (c.) vs. Toni Storm!

Tony Schiavone joined the commentary team for this match.

Jamie Hayter was attacked by Saraya and Ruby Soho as she made her entrance.

The Outcasts triple teamed Hayter. The match finally began, and Toni stomped on Jamie.

Dr. Britt Baker sprinted to the ring and began to brawl with Saraya. Ruby Soho sprayed Jamie in the eyes with the spray pain as the ref was distracted.

Shida came flying down the ramp with a kendo stick. Shida and Ruby fought around the ring. Jamie went for the Hayter Ade on Toni and immediately clutched her arm. Toni spiked Hayter with the Storm Zero and pinned her!