Warner Bros. Promotes Jim Lee To DC Comics President Alongside Current Roles Of Publisher & Chief Creative Officer!

John Babos

News

Warner Bros. Promotes Jim Lee To DC Comics President Alongside Current Roles Of Publisher and Chief Creative Officer!

Jim-Lee-banner-merch

Warner Bros. reports.

Jim Lee Named President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, DC

Jim Lee DC Comics

Jim Lee, the world-renowned artist, writer, editor, and publisher, was named President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of the iconic comic book company, DC. The announcement was made today by Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery, to whom Lee will continue to report.

Lee will continue in his primary duties as Publisher at DC Comics, leading the creative teams at the world-famous comic book company. He also leads creative efforts to integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media, supporting Warner Bros. Discovery’s family of brands and studios.

Lee joined DC in 1998 and has overseen many of the company’s highly successful publishing programs, including the recent record-breaking Rebirth line of comics and The New 52 initiative that relaunched the entire line of monthly superhero comic books. As part of the revamp, Lee designed and reimagined the new, more contemporary costumes for some of the DCuniverse’s most iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea but moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri, when he was young. He holds a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and started his professional career at Marvel Comics, where his work on the X-Men continues to hold the all-time sales record for single-issue sales. He resides in Los Angeles, CA, with his wife, 9 children, and some 45 animals, including two cats.

Jim Lee DC Comics banner artwork

Congrats to Jim Lee.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Black Adam film movie banner Justice Society of America JSA

Warner Bros. Discovery Names DC Studios Co-Chairmen & Co-Chief Executive Officers With Director / Writer James Gunn & Producer Peter Safran Named To Roles!

NCIS-Season-20-cast-banner-e1658179297469

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule Unveiled!

669D2CD1-28BE-47EB-8027-19FBFAF1B286-e1581164999260

DC TV On CW Scorecard: 3 Series Renewed, 3 Series Cancelled & 1 New Series Ordered!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse