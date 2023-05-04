Warner Bros. Promotes Jim Lee To DC Comics President Alongside Current Roles Of Publisher & Chief Creative Officer!

Warner Bros. Promotes Jim Lee To DC Comics President Alongside Current Roles Of Publisher and Chief Creative Officer!

Warner Bros. reports.

Jim Lee, the world-renowned artist, writer, editor, and publisher, was named President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of the iconic comic book company, DC. The announcement was made today by Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery, to whom Lee will continue to report.

Lee will continue in his primary duties as Publisher at DC Comics, leading the creative teams at the world-famous comic book company. He also leads creative efforts to integrate DC’s publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media, supporting Warner Bros. Discovery’s family of brands and studios.

Lee joined DC in 1998 and has overseen many of the company’s highly successful publishing programs, including the recent record-breaking Rebirth line of comics and The New 52 initiative that relaunched the entire line of monthly superhero comic books. As part of the revamp, Lee designed and reimagined the new, more contemporary costumes for some of the DCuniverse’s most iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea but moved with his family to St. Louis, Missouri, when he was young. He holds a BA in Psychology from Princeton University and started his professional career at Marvel Comics, where his work on the X-Men continues to hold the all-time sales record for single-issue sales. He resides in Los Angeles, CA, with his wife, 9 children, and some 45 animals, including two cats.