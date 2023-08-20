DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Sees A Kingdom Come Return For Batman & Superman Among Titular Icons’ Core Series!

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Sees A Kingdom Come Return For Batman and Superman Among Titular Icons’ Core Series!

Solicitation and covers below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #21

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Superman and Batman, having followed Boy Thunder to Kingdom Come, find themselves and that world on a path to an apocalyptic future.

Can the World’s Finest team prevent the transformation of Boy Thunder into the villainous Magog, or is his fate sealed?

In addition to their team-up titles, Batman and Superman’s flagship series continue as well.

SUPERMAN #8

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Powerless!

Superman versus the Chained concludes! One of the biggest battles Metropolis has ever witnessed comes down to Superman doing the unthinkable and sacrificing his powers to stop the Chained.

How does that impact Lex Luthor’s plans…or is Lex too busy dealing with the shocking return of his mother in Superman #850?!

ACTION COMICS #1059

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, GENE LUEN YANG, and DAN PARENT

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STEVE BEACH

As the forces of Norah Stone’s Blue Earth take control of Metropolis, Superman dusts off his Warworld weapons and armors up alongside Steel to take their city back! Can even the House of El defeat this potent new threat?

Meanwhile, the shocking true identities of Norah Stone’s mysterious family are revealed, building to a battle royale for the ages! A pivotal issue not to be missed!

PLUS: The conclusion to Gene Luen Yang and Viktor Bogdanovic’s “New Super-Man of Metropolis”, and Dan Parent (Kevin Keller) explores the world of Jon Kent like never before!

BATMAN #139

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Following the cataclysmic events of “The Gotham War,” Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family,

struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check.

But he can’t stop, because he’s out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker.

And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. “Mindbomb” begins!

BATMAN #140

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

It’s Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself!

What has Zur done? And who will walk away?

The brutal “Mindbomb” continues!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1076

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backups written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by LIAM SHARP and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

“Batman: Outlaw,” the five-part biweekly Detective Comics event, starts here!

Batman, now under the control of an Azmer demon, is to be publicly hanged to atone for his crimes! With both the city and the Dark Knight under the Orghams’ spell, it’s a lawless land, and with the Bat-Family out of the picture after the events of “The Gotham War,” who will help him? It’s up to the ragtag group of Batman’s greatest allies, and enemies, to steal him from the gallows before it’s too late!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1077

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Part two of five in “Batman: Outlaw”—the biweekly Detective Comics event!

Hang the Bat! The sun sets on the horizon, casting long shadows of justice as the Batman, under the possession of an Azmer, takes his long walk down to the gallows in front of a hypnotized Gotham, and it’s up to the best cat burglar around to save him! But this town may not be big enough for the both of them, especially with Selina on bad terms with Batman. “Batman: Outlaw” part two of five in the biweekly Detective Comics event continues here!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1078

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Part three of five in “Batman: Outlaw”—the biweekly Detective Comics event!

Under the scorching Gotham sun, a showdown at high noon will determine who walks away…and who’s carried away. Catwoman finds out that someone within her heist crew has been a mole this whole time, feeding information to the Orghams! Who among the team could be the traitor?

World’s Finest indeed.