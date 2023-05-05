Blu-ray Review: Vacation of Terror I & II

Family vacations are a gateway to terror. If you’re the kid or the parent, the nightmares and agony will begin the moment you pack up the car. It will grow worse when dad picks the radio station. The hotel room will reveal which family member has the worst snore. If you’re lucky you’ll only hear the people in the next room snoring too. If you’re unlucky, you’ll have to explain why the people next door are beating the headboard into the wall and screaming those kinds of words. The day you show up at the theme park with non-refundable tickets, the remnants of a tropical storm flood all the good rides. Do we need to go into the tantrums that await in the giftshop? Vacation of Terror I & II is a double feature that understands how a family getaway is always a journey through the gateway of Hell. The two movies feature the efforts of Cardona and Galindo families that were major names in Mexican horror.

Vacation of Terror (1988 – 81 minutes) is the classic tale of dad making plans without consulting mom. Fernando (Julio Alemán) is excited since he’s taking the family on summer vacation at their “new” house in the country. His wife is confused as to where he got the money for this vacation house. Turns out that he inherited the property from an aunt that didn’t leave a will. Instead of him checking out the place first, Dad pulls a spontaneous trip for his family including his young daughter (Gabriela Hassel), twin sons (Carlos East Jr. & Ernesto East), a niece (Gabriela Hassel) and her boyfriend Julio (Pedro Fernández). When they arrive in the countryside, the house is not in summer rental shape. The dead aunt’s house is a dusty mess with a busted-up kitchen, no electricity and something extra. Turns out that a previous owner had been accused of witchcraft by the locals and burned to death while tied to a nearby tree. This part is covered at the start of the movie where we also see how the vigilante locals tossed all her stuff into the well including a creepy doll. When the kids are outside playing the football gets tossed down the well. Turns out the well isn’t that deep and wasn’t a well. It’s a cave. The little girl finds the creepy doll and things get extra freaky in the summer house including blood pouring from the walls. Julio is into collecting odd items and has swapped a Walkman for a medallion that might offer him protection against evil. He’ll be needing it since this summer vacation house isn’t a four-star rental. Director René Cardona III delivers the goods with his creative team. They are able to take a house that is already a nightmare and add on the horrific effects. There’s a refrigerator surprise will make you reconsider getting a snack during the movie.

Vacation Of Terror II – Diabolical Birthday (1990 – 86 minutes) reunites Julio with the creepy doll. He’s now running a little store that buys and sells antiques. One of his customers turns out to be pop star Mayra Mondragón (Mexican singer Tatiana). She invites him to her little sister’s birthday party which ought to be nightmarish enough. Things get more demonic than 7-year-olds pumped full of sugary treats since her sister now owns the creepy doll from the first movie. Julio has to do more than pin the tail on a donkey as the doll transforms into its true demon shape. The demon goes wild on the partygoers as if it hasn’t been given the right goodie bag. Julio once more has to figure out how to stop the supernatural attack and rescue his new girlfriend. The highlight of the party is Mayra singing, “Chicos Chicos” and the demon going nuts. Director Pedro Galindo III goes over the top when things turn wicked. The demon version of the doll is extra gruesome while attacking the partygoers.

Vacation of Terror I & II is a great double feature since they give us situations that are natural nightmares. Who wants to go on a family vacation? Who willingly attends a little kid’s birthday party? Julio does! And he quickly learns in both instances that it can get worse than expected when that creepy doll shows up. In a sense this is the early version of Annabelle from the Conjuring film. Vacation of Terror I & II reminds us that there’s no such thing as a vacation when you have your whole family there.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfers bring out the spooky qualities of the house and birthday party even before the evil arrives. The Audio is DTS-HD MA Mono in Spanish for both films. The movies are subtitled in English.

Interview with Gianella Hassel & Gabriella Hassel (11:36) has Gabriella explain the movie was originally called The Doll From Hell. She was cast in the film because she went on her sister Gianella’s audition. The two talk about how great it was to work together. Gabby memorized the entire script.

Interview with Eugenio Castillo (9:49) says the film was a big hit and played in theaters for quite a while. He did a lot of advertising music before takin a professorship at a university. It was there he was approached to score Vacation of Terror by the producer. He didn’t sleep much since the producers needed wall to wall music..

Blackout Rats with Carlos East Jr & Ernesto East (18:55) reunites us with the twin boys from Vacation of Terror. They’ve grown up a bit. They grow up in a showbiz family so their dad knew René Cardona III. They talk about the goat head taco scene. This interview is in English.

Interview with Jorge Farfan (12:56) Special Effects artist. He talks about making the medallion. He talks about what they had to do to make the jewelry look magical since he didn’t have access to LED lights. He’s got a cool Farfan SFX t-shirt.

Vinegar Syndrome presents Vacation of Terror I & II. Directed by René Cardona III & Pedro Galindo III. Starring Pedro Fernández, Gabriela Hassel, Julio Alemán, Nuria Bages, Carlos East, Gianella Hassel, Tatiana, Joaquín Cordero. Boxset contains 2 movies on 1 Blu-ray. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: April 14, 2023.