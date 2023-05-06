Marvel FCBD 2023 Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers, FCBD 2023 Spider-Man / Venom #1 Spoilers & FCBD 2023 Marvel Voices #1! Plus G.O.D.S. & Ulimate Invasion Teases!

Marvel FCBD 2023 Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers, FCBD 2023 Spider-Man / Venom #1 Spoilers and FCBD 2023 Marvel Voices #1! Plus G.O.D.S. and Ulimate Invasion Teases!

FCBD 2023 Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers follows.

The first tale ends with a new Captain Krakoa aligned with Orchis who destroys the X-Men’s Krakoan Embassy / HQ in New York City.

Then the next tale ends with the revelation that the Stark Sentinels are operational and ready to hunt.

We then get a preview of the new G.O.D.S. series that sees Doctor Strange speak with a seemingly immortal new character named Wyn.

FCBD 2023 Spider-Man / Venom #1 Spoilers follows.

The first story sees Doctor Octopus return as a foil for Spider-Man, but will Kraven the Hunter be his ally or antagonist?

Next, it is revealed that 1940’s character Flexo, The Rubber Man, has returned, bonded with a symbiote, and is ready to take on Venom?!

We also get a tease of the Ultimate Invasion event to come and it is included in this FCBD 2023 Marvel issue as Mile Morales originated as the Ultimate Universe’s Spider-Man with Maker, the Ultimate Universe’s Mister Fantastic as villian, behind it?

FCBD 2023 Marvel Voices #1 Spoilers follows.

This book introduces new character Khem.

She will have a prescence in Marvel publishing later this year.

Happy FCBD 2023 everyone.