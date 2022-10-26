Marvel Comics, Amazing Spider-Man #11 & 12 Spoilers: The Hobgoblin Returns, But Which One?

Marvel Comics, Amazing Spider-Man #11 and 12 Spoilers follows.

The Hobgoblin Returns, But Which One?

The Amazing Spider-Man #11 follows.

The Amazing Spider-Man #11

Writer: Zeb Wells

Penciler: John Romita

Cover Artists: John Romita, Patrick Gleason, Carlos Gomez The Return of the Hobgoblin! The timing of this goblin’s return with Peter working at Oscorp MUST be a coincidence, right? But who is donning the yellow cowl? Roderick Kingsley? Ned Leeds? Flash Thompson? If you know anything about Hobgoblin, you know that you know nothing about Hobgoblin.

Well, it looks like a Hobgoblin has kidnapped (former Hobgoblin) Ned Leeds and Betty Brant’s son Winston.

At the same time, Peter Parker Spider-Man asks Felicia Hardy Black Cat on a date.

Peter Parker meets with his friend Ned Leeds who has a story he’s breaking on (another former Hobgoblin) Roderick Kingsley and Norman Osborn (Peter Parker’s current Spider-Man benefactor).

Peter Parker confronts Norman Osborn, who is tinkering with his new Gold Goblin costume / armor ahead of his Dark Web series, who admits Kingsley came to see him, but only to get back his company that Osborn has scooped up in the past.

Osborn told Parker he’s meeting Kingsley on Thursday night, but its actually Wednesday night.

While Osborn was giving back Kingsley’s affairs, seemingly with no strings attached, they’re attacked by the Hobgoblin!

A Hobgoblin who may have drugged Betty Brant?!

The Amazing Spider-Man #12 follows.

The Amazing Spider-Man #12

Writer: Zeb Wells

Penciler: John Romita

Cover Artists: John Romita, Gabrielle Dell Otto, Tom Reilly Glider vs. glider, bomb vs. bomb, Goblin vs. Spider?! Spidey’s new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, you ain’t seen nothing yet!!!

Looks like the Hobgoblin killed everyone except for Kingsley and Osborn.

However, Osborn is in critical condition and is in hospital while Kingsley is mobile enough to go home.

Peter Parker goes to see Betty Brant who says that Ned Leeds is wearing the Hobgoblin costume again.

As Spider-Man, Peter Parker tracks down Ned Leeds, with Betty Brant’s help, and his attacked by the Hobgoblin as Leeds appears hurt.

Norman Osborn is in hospital recuperating and working on a new Spider-suit design, but also tapping into Spider-Man’s costume to try to figure out who this Hobgoblin is.

Spider-Man unmasks the Hobgoblin who is revealed to be Roderick Kingsley which is perplexing to Spider-Man, Kingsley and readers as he was attacked by this Goblin to end last issue.

Looks like there are two Hobgoblins in Roderick Kingsley AND Ned Leeds?!

Wow that’s two of Marvel’s eight Hobgoblins, but will Norman Osborn, as a former Hobgoblin, succumb to whatever is affecting Roderick Kingsley and Ned Leeds?

Roderick Kingsley Lefty Donovan Ned Leeds Jason Macendale Daniel Kingsley Phil Urich Norman Osborn Claude (Roderick Kingsley’s butler)

Will another Hobgoblin emerge in this arc?