WWE Raw May 8, 2023 Spoilers Sees First 2 Matches Of WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Crown A WWE Raw Finalist! Brackets Include WWE Smackdown! Plus Brock Lesnar Plays Spoilers!

John Babos

Spoilers

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament 2023 Brackets

WWE reports.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament 2023 Match 2

…Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest to advance to the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament

In the first World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat Match, Shinsuke Nakamura locked Damian Priest in an ankle submission. But as he attempted to make his opponent tap out, Seth “Freakin” Rollins suddenly descended on him with a splash off the top rope. The Visionary then followed with a Pedigree on The King of Strong Style to pick up the victory and advance to the semifinals later tonight…

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament 2023 Match 1

…Finn Bálor def. Cody Rhodes and The Miz in a World Title Tournament Triple Threat First-Round Match

In the second explosive World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat Match, Cody Rhodes’ attempt to pin The Miz was suddenly interrupted when Brock Leanar dragged him out of the ring and hit him with the F-5 to the ringside floor. This paved the way for Finn Bálor to hit the Coup de Grace to triumph over The Miz. As a result, Bálor advanced to battle Seth “Freakin” Rollins to determine who will go to WWE Night of Champions to compete for the World Heavyweight Title.

After the match, The Beast smashed Rhodes through the announce table and ruthlessly challenged him to a rematch at WWE Night of Champions…

That led to Brock Lesnar challenging Cody Rhodes for a rematch at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

When Cody Rhodes came to he accepted the Beast’s challenge.

At WWE Night of Champions it will be Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes II.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar II

That premium live event will also see Raw’s Seth Rollins face Smackdown’s TBD for the new Raw exclusive WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Seth Rollins vs TBD for new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

At the end of the May 8, 2023 Raw the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament 2023 brackets look like this.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament 2023 Brackets after WWE Raw May 8 2023 A

WWE Smackdown May 12, 2023 will feature three matches to crown Smackdown’s competitor.

  • A.J. Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio
  • Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
  • The winners of each 3-way face off to crown the Smackdown winner

Should be an interesting Friday Night Smackdown this week.

