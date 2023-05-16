DC Comics Dawn Of DC Primer 2023 Spoilers: FULL, Free & Digital 24 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With 11 Pages Of Story Plus 10 Who’s Who / Secret Files & More!

DC Comics Dawn Of DC Primer 2023 Spoilers follows.

Dawn of DC logo blue DC Comics logo

FULL, Free and Digital 24 Interior Pages All In 1 Place With 11 Pages Of Story Plus 10 Who’s Who / Secret Files and More!

What To Expect.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 0-1 Jeff Spokes

DAWN OF DC PRIMER 2023
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jeff Spokes

For years, Amanda Waller has seen the heroes of the DC Universe as a dangerous threat that could lead to the end of the world. Ever since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Amanda Waller has operated in the shadows to collect deadly weapons and to create an army of allies who agree with her. Now she’s forced to bring some of the worst enemies of the DC Universe an offer they can’t refuse. The Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Special Edition, written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez, reveals Dawn of DC’s secrets, threats, and connective stories in 2023 and beyond!

SRP: FREE

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has two variant covers below.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 0-2 Jeff Spokes

The main cover and variant cover above are free for readers while the below variant cover has a suggested retail price of $9.99 U.S.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 0-3 Jeff Spokes

Dawn Of DC Primer 2023 Spoilers.

The book opens with a Poison Ivy hous ad.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 1 Poison Ivy House Ad

Then we get into the main story of 11 pages.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 2 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 3 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 4 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 5 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 6 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 7 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 8 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 9 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 10 Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 11 - 12

Then we have 10 Who’s Who / Secret Files type bioagraphies for select Dawn of DC super-heroes and super-teams.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 13 Superman Clark Kent Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 14 Green Lantern Hal Jordan Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 15 Green Lantern John Stewart Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 16 Shazam Billy Batson Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 17 Green Arrow Oliver Queen Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 18 Superboy Conner Kent Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 19 Superman Jon Kent Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 20 Cyborg Victor Stone Who's Who Secret Files Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 21 Doom Patrol Who's Who Secret Files Unstoppable Doom Patrol Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 22 Titans Who's Who Secret Files new Justice League not New Teen Titans

Not one solo female super-heroine Who’s Who / Secret Files bio, but women are in both team biographies.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 23 City Boy House Ad

The book ends with two house ads one is above and is for the new City Boy series while the second one is below and relates to the new Titans series.

Dawn of DC Primer #1 spoilers 24 DC Nation Spotlight on Titans House Ad

So, what did you think of the free DC Comics Dawn of DC 2023 Primer?

