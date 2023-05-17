DC Comics & Batman: The Brave & The Bold #1 Spoilers: A New Stormwatch Emerges!

DC Comics and Batman: The Brave and The Bold #1 Spoilers follows.

A New Stormwatch Emerges!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #1

Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, and DAN MORA

Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ, and DAN MORA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

Coming off the spectacular success of Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler, the Eisner Award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite for a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker and the Batman. A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation. Everyone is going to be shocked.

Everyone is going to be talking about it.

The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren’t. Who’ll protect the world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. “Down with the Kings” starts here!

Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Detective Comics) makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding, bat-costumed hero of urban legend…

In “The Order of the Black Lamp—Part I,” from writer Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodríguez (Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret message—“Save me”—which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to the Man of Steel’s past.