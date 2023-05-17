Marvel Comics & The Avengers #1 Spoilers & Review: The Search For The Missing Moment With Kang Begins!

Marvel Comics and The Avengers #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

The Search For The Missing Moment With Kang Begins!

What To Expect.

THE AVENGERS #1

THE AVENGERS #1

Written by: Jed Mackay | Art by: C.F. Villa | Cover by: Stuart Immonen | 40 pages | $4.99 | On-sale: 05/17/2023 Assemble! Jed Mackay And Stormbreaker C.F. Villa take the reins of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when TERMINUS attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises – that of a friend.

Avengers #1 Spoilers and Review.

Due to the time-shattering moments in the conclusion of the previous Avengers series, as well as the Timeless one-shot, it is probably a good idea to to open with the Avengers Volume 9’s opening issue’s dramatis personae and creators’ credits page.

Much of the issue features Captain Marvel explaining the battle the Avengers are in with Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S.

Woven into that story is how each of the current Avengers roster was recruited.

Part of the threat before them is an Artificial Black-Hole Reactor.

The Avengers pull together to seemingly defeat the threat.

However, it seems to lead to at least one member of the roster waking up elsewhere.

Elsewhen actually in Nowhen / Nowhere with Kang picking up his Missing Moment quest from Timeless #1 (full spoilers here).

The book’s ending includes a missing from series author Jed MacKay.

The Pulse.

An action-packed debut issue that found a way to weave the recruitment of team members into the main battle of the issue. The book ends with Kang, which is we expected, but also with Captain Marvel displaced, which may not have been expected. Compelling story, particularly the cliffhange, and solid art. 8 out of 10.