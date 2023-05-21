Top 3 Dark Horse Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Black Hammer: The End, Murder Inc. & More!

Top 3 Dark Horse Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Black Hammer: The End, Murder Inc. and More!

Among the Dark Horse Comics full August 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

BLACK HAMMER END #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Malachi Ward (VCA) David Rubin

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns in this series picking up immediately after the events of the hit Reborn series. In this multi-timeline, world-hopping adventure, we find new stakes, new heroes, and the long-awaited return to Black Hammer farm with Weber family re-uniting and facing new challenges and villains in Jeff Lemire’s biggest event in the Black Hammer series thus far! Black Hammer: The End is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a six-issue event series by Jeff Lemire and Malachi Ward that pulls the Black Hammer world into crisis.



In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $3.99

MISS TRUESDALE & THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #4 (OF 4)

(W) Mike Mignola (A/CA) Jesse Lonergan (VCA) Wes Craig

Miss Truesdale’s past, present, and future collide in a battle with a terrifying creature. Will the Victorian-era Miss Truesdale be able to claim her power, or is she doomed to be consumed by her past? Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist Jesse Lonergan bring the final installment of a Miss Truesdale’s story and of ancient Hyperborea!



In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $3.99

MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #4 (OF 6)

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Michael Avon Oeming



The five families of organized crime never lost their power over the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and “family values” as the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Join us as newly “made” Valentine Gallo and Jagger Rose rise through the ranks of the notorious Bonavese family. The pope herself has come to Jagger Rose and made her an offer that has sent all the families into internal chaos. Is it an offer she can’t refuse?! And what if she does?



In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $3.99

