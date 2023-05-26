NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Begins Production For 2023-24 Debut! CBS Will Have 3 NCIS TV Series For Upcoming Season, But With A Twist!

Daily Mail Australia reports.

First look at NCIS: Sydney as filming for the new series gets underway in Bondi

Filming is underway for the first ever international series of NCIS: Sydney.

The cast and crew were spotted arriving to the set of the new series in North Bondi on Thursday [May 4, 2023].

One actress wore a red shirt and black pants as she walked along the path with her hunky male co-star.

The new Aussie stars were seen chatting and walking alongside one another as the camera crew filmed the scene.

After filming their scene, the co-stars were seen chatting to crew as they enjoyed a break.

NCIS: Sydney is set to launch in 2023 after a deal was made between Paramount Plus Australia and Network Ten.

It will feature local stories with Australian actors and producers.