WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns Reaches 1000 Days As Champion On Same Day As WWE Night Of Champions 2023!

To celebrate, Roman Reigns teams with his cousin Solo Sikoa challenging for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s WWE Undisputed Tag Champions that they beat Sikoa’s brothers, the Usos, for months ago.

Will this be how that match ends today?

This WWE Premium Live Event begins within the hour EST.