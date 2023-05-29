NXT Battleground 2023 Sees 1 Of 5 New Champions Crowned In WWE!

John Babos

Spoilers

The full card for the event included five championship matches.

It was a night of incumbent wins as only one new champion was crowned per the WWE NXT report.

…Tiffany Stratton def. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Women’s Championship

The Finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament featured two incredible Superstars – Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria – but it was Stratton’s night, as the blonde bombshell walked out of NXT Battleground as the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Valkyria was clearly not at 100 percent as she was still wearing the effects of Cora Jade’s attack. Stratton frequentlytargeted Valkyria’s injured knee, and despite Valkyria’s efforts to rally, her leg caused her problems.

Stratton at times was overconfident, becoming caught in pinfall attempts, but she managed to kick out at two each and every time. Stratton’s first attempt at the Prettiest Moonsault Ever was countered, but Valkyria’s subsequent kick didn’t have enough power, and Stratton’s second attempt clinched the NXT Women’s Title…

Congrats to the new champion.

