Marvel Demythifies Sana Starros From Star Wars!

Marvel Comics reports.

One of the last descendants of the infamous Starros Clan! Learn all about the captain of the Volt Cobra before picking up ‘Star Wars: Sana Starros’ #1 in comic shops now.

After officially debuting in STAR WARS (2015) #6, Sana Starros sent a shockwave through the galaxy far, far away when she introduced herself as Han Solo’s wife! She wasn’t, as later learned, but this moment along with many others proved just how resourceful and cunning she could be. Sana became an invaluable ally to Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, as well as the larger Rebellion. And when not working with the Rebels, she was the reluctant partner to morally gray outlaw archaeologist Doctor Aphra.

Out in comic shops now, the first issue of STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) by Justina Ireland, Pere Pérez, and Jay David Ramos takes the Rebel back to her family’s ancestral home for some downtime. But fresh off a string of disappointments (see: Doctor Aphra’s latest run), this stint of family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne’er do wells. Especially when Stormtroopers crash dinner…

Before picking up STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1 and issue #2 (out in comic shops March 8!), revisit her comics history with these pivotal runs and appearances that you can read now on Marvel Unlimited.

WHERE IS SANA FROM?

Sana is a human female from Nar Shaddaa, AKA the Smuggler’s Moon. She grew up in a place called Wormstew Town, although her family has deep roots in Hosnian Prime, a homeworld located in the Corellian Trade Spine. After generations of bad luck, the once illustrious Clan Starros fell out of political favor. Her great-grandmother, Ghirra Starros, was once a Senator for the Galactic Republic and upheld values of peace during the era of the High Republic. But since their fall, the Starros’ have stronger ties to the criminal corner. In STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1, Sana returns to her family’s base on Hosnian Prime, reuniting with her cousin, Aryssha, and current clan matriarch Thea Starros…AKA Sana’s grandmother!