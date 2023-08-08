Irwin Allen: Master of Disaster Collection shakes up Blu-rays in September

If you stay up extra late on Saturday nights and watch MeTV, you’ve experience the early years of Irwin Allen. He was the producer behind Lost In Space, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Time Tunnel and Land of the Giants. When his science fiction television shows wrapped up, he became the Master of Disaster with 2 blockbusters that shook the screens. The Poseidon Adventure has an all-star cast trying to escape a capsized cruise ship. The Towering Inferno had an all-star cast trying to escape a burning skyscraper. Irwin Allen wasn’t done showing carnage. He kept making films that showed how people survived all sorts of disasters. These films have been compiled for the Irwin Allen: Master of Disaster Collection Blu-ray boxset that has seven films. Beyond the Poseidon Adventure was the sequel about what happened to the boat when salvagers arrived. The collection arrives in September. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

IRWIN ALLEN: MASTER OF DISASTER COLLECTION

AVAILABLE FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

Los Angeles, CA – Welcome to Disasterpiece Theatre. Shout! Studios has announced the September 12 release of the impressive seven-disc set Irwin Allen: Master of Disaster Collection.

This seven-film collection includes both television and theatrical films from director/writer/producer Irwin Allen, the master of the disaster film. From an overturned cruise liner and a bursting dam to collapsing caves, bridges and more, all seven white-knuckle thrillers are presented with a new 2K scan from the Interpositive. The films feature incredible all-star casts including Michael Caine, Paul Newman, Sally Field, Leslie Nielsen, Telly Savalas, Jacqueline Bisset, William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Shirley Jones, Roddy McDowall and a huge roster of supporting screaming actors and actresses. It’s the ultimate in high-octane, hi-def entertainment!

Customers ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18×24 rolled poster featuring the brand new artwork, available while supplies last.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

﻿

FLOOD

· NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

· Trailer

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

FIRE

· NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

· Trailer

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

HANGING BY A THREAD

· NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

BEYOND THE POSEIDON ADVENTURE

· NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

· Extended TV cut (in standard definition)

· Trailer

· Still Gallery

· Sunday Night Movie Promo

· Sweepstake Promo

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

WHEN TIME RAN OUT

· NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

· Extended cut (in standard definition)

· Additional scenes from the extended cut (in standard definition)

· Still Gallery

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

THE NIGHT THE BRIDGE FELL DOWN

· NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

CAVE-IN

· NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

