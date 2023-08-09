Marvel Comics Teases Next Big Spider-Man Event!
Any idea what the “most notorious ” Spider-Man story is that would be getting a sequel?
About John Babos
John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY
, NEAR MINT MEMORIES
and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS
at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM
column. As BabosScribe
, John is active on his twitter account
, his facebook page
, his instagram feed
and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!