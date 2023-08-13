Is Jey Uso Really Leaving WWE After Announcement With WWE Smackdown August 11, 2023 Spoilers?!

WWE reports.

WWE is even asking those on social media to ponder whether Jey Uso is actually gone from WWE.

WWE also quickly moved Jey Uso to its Alumni page from its active roster page as reported on by several reputable sources.

Reports also began circulating almost immediately that Jey Uso’s contract with WWE is up in August and his non-compete clause is up five days before AEW’s All In event on August 27, 2023.

If Jey Uso just lets his contract expire it is likely he can show up anywhere and anytime versus if he was let go and then main roster talent usually have a 90 day non-compete clause while NXT talent are believed to have a 30 day non-compete clause.

It is being widely reported that are no Bloodline segments currently scheduled for next week’s WWE Smackdown in Toronto which will have viewers awaiting longer on the Jey Uso and Bloodline storyline.

It is unclear what is next for Jey Uso’s tag team partner and brother Jimmy Uso, but the Bloodline does include their other brother Solo Sikoa.

The Roman Reigns Bloodline narrative remains compelling.

Stay tuned as this story(line) develops.