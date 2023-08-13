Star Wars Unveils Character Posters Ahead Of Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus Debut On August 23, 2023! Plus An Episode Guide Checklist!

Star Wars Unveils Character Posters Ahead Of Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus Debut On August 23, 2023! Plus An Episode Guide Checklist!

Star Wars Ahsoka logo gold silver

Star Wars reports.

New Ahsoka Character Posters Debut

Check out the collection of digital posters featuring heroes and villains from the upcoming Disney+ series.

Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Episode Guide Checklist

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka arrives August 23 on Disney+, and we have a new look at some of the series’ heroes and villains! Lucasfilm and Disney released today new Ahsoka character posters, featuring striking portraits of Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla… Baylan Skoll… Shin Hati [and] Morgan Elsbeth… You can see the posters in the gallery below:

Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus character poster 1 Ahsoka Tano Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus character poster 2 Sabine Wren Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus character poster 3 Hera Syndulla Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus character poster 4 Baylan Skoll Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus character poster 5 Shin Hati Star Wars Ahsoka Season 1 Disney Plus character poster 6 Morgan Elsbeth

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy…

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 debuts on Disney Plus on August 23, 2023 with two episodes.

