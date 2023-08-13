WWE Smackdown August 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crowned, But Not Who & How You Thought It Would Go Down?!

John Babos

Spoilers

WWE Smackdown August 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crowned, But Not Who and How You Thought It Would Go Down?!

WWE Smackdown logo

WWE reports.

WWE United States Champion match WWE Smackdown August 11 2023

…Austin Theory took out Santos Escobar; Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory to become new United States Champion

Santos Escobar was set to battle Austin Theory for the U.S. Title, but Theory took out Escobar before the match.

WWE Official Adam Pearce made sure Calgary received a U.S. Title defense, subbing in fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio for Santos Escobar.

Rey Mysterio #AndNew WWE United States Champion WWE Smackdown August 11 2023

Mysterio was all over Theory, and he hit a 619 to capture the United States Title for the third time…

LWO celebrates Rey Mysterio #AndNew WWE United States Champion WWE Smackdown August 11 2023

Congrats to the new champ plus full Smackdown results here.

