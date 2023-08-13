WWE Smackdown August 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crowned, But Not Who & How You Thought It Would Go Down?!

WWE Smackdown August 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crowned, But Not Who and How You Thought It Would Go Down?!

WWE reports.

…Austin Theory took out Santos Escobar; Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory to become new United States Champion

Santos Escobar was set to battle Austin Theory for the U.S. Title, but Theory took out Escobar before the match.

WWE Official Adam Pearce made sure Calgary received a U.S. Title defense, subbing in fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio for Santos Escobar.

Mysterio was all over Theory, and he hit a 619 to capture the United States Title for the third time…

Congrats to the new champ plus full Smackdown results here.