WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Not Stripped From Chelsea Green? Talent Search Underway After Sonya Deville Injury! More On WWE Raw August 14, 2023 Preview Spoilers!
WWE reports.
🚨 Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions 🚨
THE WWE Woman’s Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition. Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner.
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 10, 2023
Her full interview is available on WWE After The Bell.
Brand new @AfterTheBellWWE w/ @kev_egan !
-Biggest takeaways from #SummerSlam
–@RealLAKnight latest test
–@ShinsukeN new edge
Plus @ImChelseaGreen joins us:
-Women's Tag Team Championships
-Breaking the curse
-"Chelsea's Got Talent"
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 11, 2023
However, it looks this saga will continue this Monday on WWE Raw.
#ChelseasGotTalent WILL NOT BE HANDED OVER BY WWE MANAGEMENT @ScrapDaddyAP !!! We will fight for what we deserve! We will fight for justice for the tag team titles! #ChampChels FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/2r1JrMBqJu
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 13, 2023
Stay tuned as this storyline develops.