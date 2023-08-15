DC Comics Continues To Tease Batman / Catwoman: The Gotham War Event Spoilers!
A CITY-SPANNING CONFLICT THAT WILL CRACK THE BAT-FAMILY IN HALF!
JOE QUESADA’S CONNECTING COVERS FOR BATMAN #137 AND CATWOMAN #57 REVEALED!
THE BAT/CAT WAR STARTS AUGUST 29TH!
(BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR—BATTLE LINES #1)
Crime is down in Gotham City… Could that be a bad thing? A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman.
A conflict that’s been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War!
THE BAT/CAT WAR CONTINUES SEPTEMBER 5TH!
(BATMAN #137)
Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his brutal justice? Should they? The Gotham War continues in this second chapter by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez!
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE BAT/CAT WAR ARRIVES SEPTEMBER 19TH!
(CATWOMAN #57)
While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act with a shocking twist! The Gotham War amps up the action in this third chapter by Tini Howard and Nico Leon!
THE BAT/CAT WAR WILL CONTINUE!
As revealed recently, the Batman / Catwoman: The Gotham War event checklist is above.