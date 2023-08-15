DC Comics Continues To Tease Batman / Catwoman: The Gotham War Event Spoilers!

DC Comics reports.

THE BAT/CAT WAR STARTS AUGUST 29TH!

(BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR—BATTLE LINES #1)

Crime is down in Gotham City… Could that be a bad thing? A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman.

A conflict that’s been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War!