DC Comics & Monkey Prince #12 Spoilers & Review: Series Finale Reveals Post Lazarus Planet Event Fate Of King Fire Bull!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and Monkey Prince #12 Spoilers and Review follows.

Lazarus Planet logo gray

Series Finale Reveals Post Lazarus Planet Event Fate Of King Fire Bull!

What To Expect.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 0-1 Bernard Chang

MONKEY PRINCE #12
Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫
Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納
Variant cover by INHYUK LEE
1:25 variant cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

After the events of Lazarus Planet, Monkey Prince discovers how he is related to the Monkey King, and the truth of who he is shakes him to the core. Everything he knows is questioned, and how can he exist anymore knowing who he actually is? And did Shifu Pigsy know all along? And if so, why didn’t he tell Marcus?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 0-2 Inhyuk Lee Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 0-3 Bernard Chang with Monkey King concept art

Monkey Prince #12 Spoilers and Review.

King Fire Bull is alive, but hurt after the end of the core Lazarus Planet (Lazarus Planet Omega #1 spoilers here).

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 1 King Fire Bull

That’s on top of the actual finale to the core event in Batman vs. Robin #5 (full spoilers here).

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 2 King Fire Bull

The current twice monthly Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods mini-series (Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods#1 full spoilers here) does not appear (yet) to be continue the Lazarus Planet story in a consequential or recognizable way.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 3 King Fire Bull

Looks like King Fire Bull is unleashed upon Supergirl.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 4 King Fire Bull

We then have Shifu Pigsy reveal more of his secret origin to the Monkey Prince here and here.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 7

The team then attacks King Fire Bull to save Supergirl.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 8 King Fire Bull

We see the extent of Monkey Prince’s powers unleashed.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 9 King Fire Bull

As he and Pigsy trap King Fire Bull in an orb.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 10 King Fire Bull

The book ends with the trusim that family is complicated.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 11

As the promise of more from Monkey Prince is teased.

Monkey Prince #12 spoilers 12

The Pulse.

It is not clear what’s next for the Monkey Prince as his series is over, but it was an ok finale. GREAT art and an entertaining story, but the series had untapped potential. 6.5 out of 10.

