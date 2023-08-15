Iconic Basic Instinct Film, With That Infamous Sharon Stone Scene, Gets Sequel For Sumerian Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!

John Babos

News

Iconic Basic Instinct Film, With That Infamous Sharon Stone Scene, Gets Sequel For Sumerian Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!

Basic Instinct logo

Deadline reports.

‘Basic Instinct’: Steamy ’90s Thriller With Sharon Stone & Michael Douglas Inspires Comic Book Adaptation; Covers Revealed

Basic Instinct 1 & 2

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 thriller Basic Instinct is the inspiration for a new comic book series by Sumerian Comics.

Sumerian is teaming with Cuban illustrator Vanesa R. Del Rey to create the first comic book series based on the movie, which starred Sharon Stone as enigmatic writer Catherine Tramell who becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Below are the first cover designs.

The series will follow an anonymous artist who draws inspiration from famous murders — their newest exhibit is inspired by Tramell’s “Icepick Murders.” When a security guard at the exhibition space is murdered on opening night, the art director responsible for the opening is thrust into an investigation that forces him to question his own involvement.

On the noir adaptation — described as a “continuation of the Catherine Tramell story” — Del Rey teams with writer Sam Freeman and colorist Keyla Valerio. Also working on the covers were Brao, Chuma Hill, Alberto Massaggia, Patricia Martin, Andrea Milana and Lorenzo Colangeli.

Verhoeven’s racy and controversial 1992 thriller, which co-starred Michael Douglas, was a box office success, garnering $352 million globally and two Oscar nominations.

Editor’s Note: Basic Instinct 2 featuring Sharon Stone was released in 2006 and had an estimated box office of $38.6 million according to IMBD.

Sumerian secured all comic adaptation rights from Studiocanal through Creative Licensing Corporation.

Eisner-nominated artist Del Rey has previously worked on titles including Scarlet Witch, Spider-Women Alpha, and Daredevil Annual (2016) for Marvel Comics.

Basic Instinct #1 is due to be released in comic book stores and online November 1.

Basic Instinct #1 A Basic Instinct #1 B Basic Instinct #1 C

I was shocked that the film also inspired a 2017 figure by Blitzway set during that infamous scene.

Basic Instinct

The new Basic Instinct sequel comic book lands on shelves in November 2023.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Adventures of Superman Jon Kent #1 banner Dan Mora incentive variant cover

DC Comics & Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #6 Spoilers & Review: Where Does Finale Leave Injustice & Jon Kent ?

WWE-Raw-After-Mania-2022-banner-American-Nightmare-Cody-Rhodes-e1649109796371

WWE Raw 4/4/22 Spoilers With List Of Returns & Debuts On The Raw After Mania!

Gatchaman art banner

SDCC 2023 Timed Announcement Sees Mad Cave Studios Publish Gatchaman Comics Set In Original Animated Series Continuity!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse