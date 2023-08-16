4K UHD Review: Night Screams

There’s always a fear for an indie filmmaker that their distributor is going to screw up your movie before it arrives at theaters. Miramax was notorious for last minute butchery of films they’d picked up at Sundance and other festivals. Most of the time they want to trim the film down in running time. But other times they need the film longer. When the indie horror Night Screams made a distribution deal, the film was a touch short. There were not extra scenes on the floor of the editing room. The distributor did a weird trick to make the film longer and add actresses undressing. In the original film, a couple is watching TV. Now they were watching long scenes from the slasher film Graduation Day (which is also available from Vinegar Syndrome) on TV. This was win-win for the distributor since they got extra minutes on the screen and more mileage out of a film in their vault. They also used a clip from an adult movie to pump up the on-screen carnality. Night Screams was a bit of a shocker to the cast and crew that had no clue that their film was now more exposing. Luckily after all this time, the producers of the original film have been able to restore the movie to what they sold. This edition from Vinegar Syndrome allows you to see the VHS version in 4K UHD and the non-Graduation Day cut on Blu-ray.

The 4K UHD version opens with footage from Graduation Day that goes on long enough that someone renting this tape in the late ’80s would stop the VCR and call Video Plaza wanting to know why their VHS tape is messed up. Eventually it’s exposed that a couple is on the sofa watching the movie. The guy goes onto the back porch to grill up hamburgers while the woman stays on the sofa watching TV. Turns out there’s a third person in the house and they aren’t wanting to watch a horror movie, but make one. After their demise, the mystery person sits at the piano and plays “Chopsticks” leaving the keys covered in blood. The film jumps forward in time and we learn that the killer is at a mental institution. The story shifts to a high school football game where David is a the team’s big star. He’s already lined up a scholarship for a major college. Everyone wants to celebrate and have a giant party except him. He wants to hang with his teammate and see if he can impress the new girl at school. But the party does happen that night and things get completely out of hand.

Now before you think that this is just going to be about one of the partygoers being the killer, the film isn’t so obvious or direct. A pair of criminals are on the loose. They kill off the people at a diner before they hide out in the basement of the party house. But that’s not all that makes us wonder who is ruining the party. Turns out Dan has major mental problems and is taking major medication to keep from flipping out. Maybe he’s killing everybody as he loses the ability to cope with the huge crowd at the house party?

Night Screams came towards the end of the ’80s Teen Slasher era, but sticks out with the multiple killers on the prowl. The fact that they shot the film in Wichita, Kansas adds a bit to the flavor. The cast is a mix of local talent and people who had careers in Hollywood. The Sweetheart Dancers prancing around the floor with their silver spangle tops and socks in front of a band is prime ’80s. The special effects are effective. The poster hypes a death on a grill which looks nasty when it happens. What’s interesting is the Pre-release Cut (80 minutes) has killing shots repeated during the end credits. They were rightfully proud of their accomplishments.

When it comes to watching Night Screams, first time viewers should watch the pre-release version first so that they’re watching the movie and not catching highlights of Graduation Day. Night Screams will remind you why to skip any football team parties this upcoming season.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The movie was shot on 35mm so the 4K UHD transfer looks good. The Audio is 2.0 Stereo DTS-HD MA. You’ll hear plenty of the party and Graduation Day. The movie is subtitled.

Introduction (0:30) from Richard Caliendo and Dillis L. Hart Sr explains how you’re about to see the version as it was supposed to be seen before all the Graduation Day clips were included.

Audio Commentary with director Allen Plone and cinematographer Eric Anderson. Ewan Cant moderates the talk. They immediately have to point out they have nothing to do will all the clips from Graduation Day that open the school. The two met when Eric took classes under Allen at UC Santa Cruz. Be good to your teachers.

Blood and Chopsticks: Echoes of Night Screams (80:06) catches up with cast and crew for this feature length documentary. This is as long as the recut version of Night Screams and well worth the time. Co-screenwriter and producer Dillis L. Hart Sr. was hired to work at the Universal Studios mailroom. He would talk with various people on the lot and figured out how to make a horror film back in Wichita, Kansas. They used houses and locations that were owned by her family and friends. They get into casting local actors in Kansas. Director Allen Plone was hired right before the shoot since he’d been making commercials with director of photography Eric Anderson. Eric worked on the infamous lion movie Roar.

Original Trailer (2:03) sets up the murders and explosions. They even include clips from Graduation Day.

Vinegar Syndrome presents Night Screams. Directed by Allen Plone. Screenplay by Mitch Brian and Dillis L. Hart, Sr. Starring Joe Manno, Ron Thomas, Randy Lundsford, Megan Wyss, Janette Allyson Caldwell, John Hines & Diana Martin. Rating: Unrated. Boxset Contents: 1 4K UHD disc and 2 Blu-ray discs. Running Time: 85 minutes. Release Date: July 25, 2023.