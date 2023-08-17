Lacey Evans Exits WWE!

John Babos

News

Lacey Evans Exits WWE!

Lacey Evans WWE 1

On August 16, 2023, Lacey Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella, posted on Instagram that as of midnight she would be gone from WWE.

Lacey Evans leaves WWE Instagram post August 16 2023

While WWE has not issued a public statement on Estrella’s comments the did move Evans’ profile to its Alumni page.

Lacey Evans WWE Alumni page August 17 2023

While the way in which Macey Estrella fka Lacey Evans left the WWE, it sounds like her contract just came to an end and, if that is the case, she may not have an active non-compete clause.

Lacey Evans WWE 0

More will be shared should this story develop further.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Blood-Syndicate-Season-One-1-0-banner-e1644547351881

DC Comics & May 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Blood Syndicate A Milestone Homecoming!

Suicide-Squad-15-spoilers-3-1-scaled-e1651584065699

DC Comics & Suicide Squad #15 Spoilers & Review: Which Major Icon Is The New Task Force X Benefactor? Is A Dark Crisis Confrontation With Amanda Waller’s Justice League Squad In The Offing?!

A.X.E.-JUDGMENT-DAY-OMEGA-1-spoilers-0-banner-e1661005994728

Marvel Comics November 2022 Solicitations Spoilers Sees AXE: Judgment Day Event Finale!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse