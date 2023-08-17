Lacey Evans Exits WWE!

On August 16, 2023, Lacey Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella, posted on Instagram that as of midnight she would be gone from WWE.

While WWE has not issued a public statement on Estrella’s comments the did move Evans’ profile to its Alumni page.

While the way in which Macey Estrella fka Lacey Evans left the WWE, it sounds like her contract just came to an end and, if that is the case, she may not have an active non-compete clause.

More will be shared should this story develop further.